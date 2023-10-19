Rockwell Automation Unlocks New Possibilities in the World of HMI with the New FactoryTalk Optix Portfolio

New offering combines cloud-based software and hardware that empowers choice, innovation and agility

BRUSSELS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the launch of the FactoryTalk® Optix portfolio to enable industrial organizations to build versatile human machine interface (HMI) solutions that meet diverse customer requirements and adapt to evolving needs and technologies.

Industrial organizations can now benefit from components designed for the development and programming of intuitive, easy-to-use industrial applications. The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio provides an open architecture along with options for design, deployment, connectivity and extensibility that empower users to create innovative applications.

"The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio is a gamechanger," said Guy Lopes, vice president of operations at Wulftec International. "It is an open solution that offers flexibility with a future-ready approach, and it allows us to design more innovative equipment faster through multi-user collaboration, web-based design and testing, as well as integrated version control. The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio is a big plus for us and we are very excited to have it standard on our machines."

The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio includes Rockwell Automation's HMI platform and remote access software, as well as Embedded Edge Compute Modules and a wide range of deployment options. FactoryTalk Optix software provides unlimited flexibility and efficiencies with object-oriented design, wizard-based workflows and pre-built libraries.

"Rockwell Automation is continuing to introduce cloud-based solutions that will dramatically increase productivity by providing customers with new capabilities that overcome limitations and improve multi-user collaboration and support evolving workflows," said Brian Shepherd, senior vice president, Software & Control at Rockwell Automation. "In a world that's changing faster than ever, the best technology is designed for agility and the FactoryTalk Optix portfolio gives users choices and flexibility across the HMI solution lifecycle."

The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio allows users to choose their own technology mix. For the first time, Rockwell Automation customers can use visualization software to design HMI applications that can natively work with both Rockwell Automation and third-party controllers and run it on their choice of hardware. Users can connect to a variety of third-party software, devices or systems using software designed for interoperability and full OPC UA support. Users also only pay for the features they need, reducing unnecessary spend on unused features.

"Cloud infrastructure and software-as-a-service offerings are unlocking tremendous value in nearly every corner of the business world, and manufacturing is no different," said Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk Optix portfolio provides this value by helping to unlock new possibilities in the world of HMI through the cloud and on-premises. The portfolio is designed to help enable users to create more innovative designs and scale through seamless access to physically distant sites while also offering more flexible deployment choices, including dedicated graphic terminals and industrial PCs to support a wide array of applications."

The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio includes five core solutions:

FactoryTalk® Optix Software

FactoryTalk Optix software is an HMI visualization platform that users can access from their browser or download to their computer. It delivers flexibility, scalability and interoperability and enables users to design and deploy an HMI that meets their needs. This new platform includes features such as multi-user collaboration, web-based design and test and integrated version control.

OptixPanel

OptixPanel graphic terminals are sealed HMI appliances that come pre-loaded with FactoryTalk Optix and FactoryTalk Remote Access software licenses. This means that the device is an all-in-one solution that's ready to run at first power-up. The pre-installed, closed OS reduces risk in implementation and maintenance.

FactoryTalk® Remote Access Solutions

FactoryTalk Remote Access provides secure remote connectivity, so users can view, assist, manage and troubleshoot from anywhere in the world. This allows teams to respond to needs faster and rapidly resolve production issues. FactoryTalk Remote Access quickly connects domain experts to critical issues, no matter the physical location of either, increasing responsiveness and reducing the costs associated with travel and asset downtime.

ASEM 6300 Industrial PC

ASEM 6300 Industrial PCs are available in box and panel form and allow for greater customization. Innovate with FactoryTalk Optix software and seamlessly deploy HMI solutions to the ASEM 6300 device that best fits customer needs.

Embedded Edge Compute Module

The Embedded Edge Compute Module provides a packaged solution for users to process visual data locally and remotely while maintaining the capability to grow and scale your system as their needs change.

FactoryTalk Optix software V1.2 is now available with over 50 new capabilities, and it is available in English, Italian, French, Spanish and Chinese. Click here to learn more about Rockwell Automation's FactoryTalk Optix portfolio. The entire portfolio will also be on display at Automation Fair on November 6-9 in Boston.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

