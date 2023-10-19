Leading Automotive SaaS Solutions Provider Demonstrates a 53% Growth in Recurring Billings, Enterprise Momentum and Improved Efficiency

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") today announced its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("9M 23" or "Q3 23"), showcasing continued growth and operational efficiency. The company experienced a remarkable growth in recurring billings, a notable increase in its enterprise pipeline, and improved cost efficiency.

9M 23 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) 1 Q3 23 ARR reached €31.4 million, reflecting a 39% organic increase and 46% growth including M&A, compared to €21.5 million in the previous year.

Q3 23 ARR reached €31.4 million, reflecting a 39% organic increase and 46% growth including M&A, compared to €21.5 million in the previous year. Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) 2 : MotorK achieved a CARR of €35.2 million, incorporating backlog, contractual price increases, and Enterprise deals to be delivered, enhancing revenue visibility.

: MotorK achieved a CARR of €35.2 million, incorporating backlog, contractual price increases, and Enterprise deals to be delivered, enhancing revenue visibility. Reported Revenues 3 : 9M 2023 reported revenues totaled €31.1 million, marking a solid 25% increase from the prior year period.

: 9M 2023 reported revenues totaled €31.1 million, marking a solid 25% increase from the prior year period. SaaS Recurring Revenues : €23.2 million in SaaS recurring revenues, constituting 75% of total revenues, illustrating a strategic shift towards a recurring revenue model.

: €23.2 million in SaaS recurring revenues, constituting 75% of total revenues, illustrating a strategic shift towards a recurring revenue model. Recurring Billings : Adjusting for Change in Contract Assets, Recurring Billings rose to €21.9 million, a remarkable 53% increase from the previous year, demonstrating sustained demand for the Group's services.

: Adjusting for Change in Contract Assets, Recurring Billings rose to €21.9 million, a remarkable 53% increase from the previous year, demonstrating sustained demand for the Group's services. Annual Contract Value (ACV) 4 : Retail ACV reached €18.8k, showcasing a 14% increase from the previous year, indicating continued double-digit growth in multi-product adoption within the customer base.

: Retail ACV reached €18.8k, showcasing a 14% increase from the previous year, indicating continued double-digit growth in multi-product adoption within the customer base. Net Retention Revenues(NRR) 5 : MotorK achieved a solid Retail NRR of 113%, coupled with a low churn rate of 5.3%, reflecting the company's effective customer retention strategies. Additionally, the Enterprise segment showcased outstanding performance, achieving an impressive NRR of 149%. This remarkable accomplishment emphasizes the significant opportunities for value extraction through upselling and cross-selling initiatives within our large-scale Enterprise clients.

: MotorK achieved a solid Retail NRR of 113%, coupled with a low churn rate of 5.3%, reflecting the company's effective customer retention strategies. Additionally, the Enterprise segment showcased outstanding performance, achieving an impressive NRR of 149%. This remarkable accomplishment emphasizes the significant opportunities for value extraction through upselling and cross-selling initiatives within our large-scale Enterprise clients. Strategic Pipeline:MotorK has made significant strides in cultivating its pipeline of opportunities, with €7.2 million in qualified leads in Retail and a remarkable €16.4 million in Enterprise at the end of September 2023. This impressive growth signifies a nearly threefold increase from the €6 million enterprise pipeline reported in H1 2023, underscoring the company's strategic emphasis on the Enterprise segment and the substantial expansion in potential opportunities.

With a robust pipeline in both Retail and Enterprise segments, MotorK is well-positioned for future growth. The company's committed annual recurring revenues, qualified leads and large pipeline of opportunities provide a solid foundation for continued expansion.

Operating leverage, accelerated by cost optimization initiatives announced in H1 23, has resulted in improved profitability, emphasizing the efficiency of MotorK's operations and its progress towards achieving Cash EBITDA positivity in FY24.

NEXT PUBLICATION: FY 2023 TRADING UPDATE

MotorK will post its 2024 financial publication schedule on the company website by year end.

9M 2023 REVENUES BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES LINE In k€ Sep-23 Sep-22 y.o.y. change SaaS platform 23 204 16 915 37% Digital Marketing 5 576 5 425 3% Other 2 358 2 603 -9% Revenues 31 138 24 943 25% 9M 2023 RECURRING REVENUES AND BILLINGS In k€ Sep-23 Sep-22 y.o.y. change SaaS Recurring revenues 23 067 16 184 43% Contract start-up 137 731 -81% SaaS platform revenues 23 204 16 915 37% % SaaS platform on Revenues 75% 68% 7% Recurring billings 21 868 14 276 53% 9M 2023 REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHY In k€ Sep-23 Sep-22 y.o.y. change Italy 19 160 17 212 11% Spain 3 910 3 077 27% France 3 686 3 364 10% Germany 2 464 561 339% Benelux 1 918 729 163% Revenues by geography 31 138 24 943 25%

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 450 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io

1Annual Recurring Revenues ("ARR") is defined as the yearly subscription value of the customer base at the end of the reporting period

2Committed ARR ("CARR") includes ARR and Committed Recurring Revenues ("CRR").CRR refers to signed contracts to be delivered and billed

3Under IFRS 15, revenue from the applicable subscription agreement is recognized for the entire value of the contract, regardless of its duration, at the time of its delivery; conversely, ARR shows revenue as if it were received on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract

4Core Retail base, excluding clients from acquired companies (Dapda, FranceProNet, Fidcar, Carflow, WebMobil24, GestionaleAuto) not yet migrated

5Net Retention Revenues ("NRR") is defined as the percentage of Recurring Revenues retained from existing customers; Churn excludes downsell leading customers to fall the below €250 MRR Cluster and potential customer reclassification into Enterprise (upon a certain size).

