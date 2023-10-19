Sustainability ratings leader EcoVadis places AFYREN in top 21% of all companies evaluated

Award is a validation of AFYREN's CSR commitments and performance

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers bio-based, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, announced today that it was awarded a silver medal by EcoVadis, one of the most recognized independent CSR assessment platforms.

In its first EcoVadis rating, AFYREN obtained a score of 61/100, placing it in the top 21% of companies out of more than 85,000 assessed worldwide, and earning it a silver medal. This recognition by a third-party organization rewards AFYREN's constant efforts to comply with best practices in terms of social and environmental responsibility, and aligns perfectly with its purpose: "We enable low-carbon, circular industry by providing biobased solutions built with our partners to benefit the environment."

EcoVadis ratings are based on international CSR standards, such as the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and ISO 260000. These ratings provide an evidence-based analysis of performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Each company is assessed on key issues according to its size, location and business sector.

Caroline PETIGNY, AFYREN's Chief Sustainability Officer, said: "We are proud of this very good score awarded by one of the most reputable CSR rating agencies. Our value proposition is based both on our environmental commitments, through our bio-based, low-carbon and fully circular model, and on our social commitments. We are delighted that our progress in these areas is recognized year after year by independent bodies."

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's leading platform for assessing and rating corporate sustainability performance. It offers innovative solutions for measuring, monitoring and improving the CSR practices of companies worldwide. Its main objective is to promote CSR by assessing performance using a rigorous methodology and transparent rating criteria. More than 85,000 companies in over 175 countries have been assessed by EcoVadis. The EcoVadis evaluation takes into account 21 CSR criteria divided into four fundamental themes: Social Environment, Human Rights, Ethics and Responsible Purchasing.

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to address manufacturers' growing need to reduce the carbon footprint of their inputs and move towards more natural ingredients, AFYREN manufactures biobased products to replace petroleum-derived molecules. With its innovative, unique, and proprietary process, the French greentech company offers low-carbon, bio-based alternatives in the following sectors: human and animal nutrition, cosmetics, flavors and fragrances, and fine chemicals. By valorizing local, non-food biomass, AFYREN helps manufacturers offer more sustainable finished products while remaining competitive.

The company is pursuing an ambitious development plan to better serve its international customers. Its first plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in France, primarily to serve the European market. In early 2023, AFYREN announced the launch of a factory project in Thailand, partnering with a world leader in the sugar industry. AFYREN is also expanding its presence on the American continent, in line with distribution agreements already signed.

By 2023, AFYREN employed more than 110 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand Carling Saint-Avold; the company invests 20% of its budget in R&D every year.

AFYREN has been listed on Euronext Growth® in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

Find out more: https://afyren.com/

