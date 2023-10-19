The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.10.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.10.2023Aktien1 US0389238769 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. PFD D2 US3131488435 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. PFD F3 US74274W7801 Priority Income Fund INc. PFD SER I4 SE0020848356 Rusta AB5 US09057N3008 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.6 IL0011762130 Monday.com Ltd.7 JE00BKVDPL34 t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC8 CA60251N1096 Minas Metals Ltd.9 CA76134C1023 Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2678939427 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.2 XS2637954582 Telecom Italia S.p.A.3 DE000DD5A465 DZ BANK AG4 DE000DD5A473 DZ BANK AG5 GB00BR846G03 Funding for Housing PLC6 US676167CK34 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG7 XS2695047659 Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A.8 US46647PDW32 JPMorgan Chase & Co.9 US46647PDX15 JPMorgan Chase & Co.10 XS2707689209 Kommunalbanken AS11 US515110CE22 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank12 DE000A351MJ3 reconcept Solar Deutschland GmbH13 US693475BT12 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.14 US693475BU84 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.15 XS2707602012 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.16 US46647PDY97 JPMorgan Chase & Co.17 DE000HLB5154 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 DE000SHFM915 Schleswig-Holstein, Land19 US95000U3H45 Wells Fargo & Co.20 US95000U3G61 Wells Fargo & Co.21 IE000MY0C911 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF22 IE000XC6EVL9 HSBC NASDAQ Global Climate Tech UCITS ETF