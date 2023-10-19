The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.10.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.10.2023
Aktien
1 US0389238769 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. PFD D
2 US3131488435 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. PFD F
3 US74274W7801 Priority Income Fund INc. PFD SER I
4 SE0020848356 Rusta AB
5 US09057N3008 Bio-Path Holdings Inc.
6 IL0011762130 Monday.com Ltd.
7 JE00BKVDPL34 t42 IoT Tracking Solutions PLC
8 CA60251N1096 Minas Metals Ltd.
9 CA76134C1023 Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2678939427 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
2 XS2637954582 Telecom Italia S.p.A.
3 DE000DD5A465 DZ BANK AG
4 DE000DD5A473 DZ BANK AG
5 GB00BR846G03 Funding for Housing PLC
6 US676167CK34 Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG
7 XS2695047659 Banca Popolare di Sondrio S.p.A.
8 US46647PDW32 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
9 US46647PDX15 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
10 XS2707689209 Kommunalbanken AS
11 US515110CE22 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
12 DE000A351MJ3 reconcept Solar Deutschland GmbH
13 US693475BT12 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
14 US693475BU84 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
15 XS2707602012 Toyota Motor Credit Corp.
16 US46647PDY97 JPMorgan Chase & Co.
17 DE000HLB5154 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
18 DE000SHFM915 Schleswig-Holstein, Land
19 US95000U3H45 Wells Fargo & Co.
20 US95000U3G61 Wells Fargo & Co.
21 IE000MY0C911 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF
22 IE000XC6EVL9 HSBC NASDAQ Global Climate Tech UCITS ETF
