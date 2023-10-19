Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Rusta to the Main Market

Stockholm, 19 Oct 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Rusta AB (ticker name RUSTA), a mid cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector, will commence on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market today. Rusta is the 23rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2023. Rusta was founded in Uppsala, Sweden, in 1986 by Anders Forsgren and Bengt-Olov Forssell based on an idea born in 1979 during Forsgren's and Forssell's research studies at Uppsala University. Forsgren and Forssell created a retail concept where customers could shop everyday products at the best possible prices. Anders and Bengt-Olov wanted to challenge the existing large retailers by combining the benefits of a wholesaler, importer and retailer into one concept, thereby being able to provide customers good quality products at low prices. During 1986, the first Rusta store was opened in Gävle, Sweden, and as of 9 October 2023, Rusta had 203 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. "This is a milestone in Rusta's history and an important step towards our long-term vision of becoming the leading and most trusted low-price retailer in Europe. I see the great interest from investors as proof that there is great confidence in Rusta, our business model and our proven retail concept. I look forward to continuing to build and expand the business together with our employees, partners and existing and new shareholders," says Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta. "We are excited to welcome Rusta to our Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "As a well-known brand and a leading player in the Nordic variety hard discount market, Rusta is a compelling addition to our Consumer Discretionary sector. We look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact: Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com