LG Energy Solution will start selling its new enblock S batteries on the US market in November.From pv magazine USA LG Energy Solutions is set to launch a new residential energy storage system in the US market in November. The enblock S products are stackable, modular lithium-ion batteries designed for easy installation. The batteries offer the flexibility to stack three, four, or five battery module assemblies, each accompanied by a battery control unit. The S 10, the smallest size, comprises three module assemblies with a total of 10.6 kWh. The S 14 includes four battery module assemblies, providing ...

