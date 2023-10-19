Skylegs, an aviation management platform used by 90 aircraft operators in 25 countries, has chosen Regula Document Reader SDK to enable automated data reading and extraction from passports, ID cards, and other travel documents. Unlike the other solutions tested, Regula always provided fast and trustworthy results, and thus perfectly met some of Skylegs' top requirements: speed and accuracy.

Since the Skylegs platform was launched, data entry automation has always been meant to substitute the manual work performed by aircraft operators. Lengthy and prone to error (it took up to 3 minutes per document), that approach affected both the efficiency of the process and customer satisfaction. Now, with Regula Document Reader SDK integrated into the Skylegs platform, entering passenger and crew data is fast and easy: an operator simply scans a document and gets accurate and verified results instantly.

Regula Document Reader SDK relies on Regula's proprietary document template database, which is the most comprehensive in the world. Currently, it contains over 13,000 templates of IDs from 247 countries and territories, with all their security features meticulously described. Such an extensive database makes it possible to recognize and verify nearly every identity document, regardless of its type or country of origin. For an aviation management platform, it's a real game-changer, since its customers can come from any corner of the world.

Also, thanks to its easy integration, Regula Document Reader SDK was implemented into the Skylegs infrastructure in a plug-and-play manner, which accelerated the transition period and made data entry automation possible even faster.

"We tried other solutions, but they were too 'generic' and we needed specialists. We came to the conclusion that only Regula could interpret a vast array of documents accurately, reliably, and quickly. We are very satisfied with Regula and their rapid, accurate, and reliable solution. We've seen the potential at the pilot stage and we're witnessing its efficiency now that the project is complete. We have also received positive feedback from our clients, who say that data entry automation has made their jobs easier, faster, and more precise," says Maxim Schelfhout, Managing Director at Skylegs.

"Data entry automation is crucial, since it eliminates delays and mistakes, which can be very costly to any aviation company. Using Regula's solution, airline staff can be sure that all passengers' IDs have been processed properly and the information is accurate and reliable. We are happy to collaborate with Skylegs and to see that our mutual efforts are changing the industry for the better," comments Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

About Skylegs

Skylegs is an aviation management platform for aircraft operators who manage commercial, private and specialised flights. Our online platform and apps make your company's workflow more efficient, and increase the productivity of the entire team.

Our complete flight management software connects all processes: scheduling, crew roster, training, document control, safety management, quotations, intelligence, and more.

At Skylegs, we strive to be Safe, to provide our clients and partners with Supreme service, and to be Sustainable. In 10 years of history, we have built a solid reputation and foundation of trust and reliability in the aviation industry.

About Regula

With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed.

Regula was named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification in 2023.

Learn more at regulaforensics.com.

