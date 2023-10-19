Qcells has expanded its $2.5 billion solar factory in the US state of Georgia. The move is the first phase of its factory expansion plans, increasing module production capacity to more than 5.1 GW.From pv magazine USA Qcells announced the successful completion of the expansion of its solar module factory in Dalton, Georgia where it added 2 GW of solar capacity, bringing the factory's output to more than 5.1 GW. The company said its Dalton factory is the largest manufacturing plant of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and the first solar panel plant expansion since the passage of the Inflation ...

