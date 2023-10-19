Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues review on abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC): Performance setback providing good entry point?



London, UK, 19 October 2023 Edison issues review on abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC): Performance setback providing good entry point? abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC) is managed by Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman. The strategy of using the proprietary Matrix screening tool to search for stocks that fulfil strict quality, growth and momentum criteria has proved very successful over the long term but has been challenged since the start of 2022, as macroeconomic factors rather than company fundamentals have driven stock markets. Despite their frustrations, the managers are sticking with their tried-and-tested strategy and are highly confident that the trust will resume its record of outperformance when there is a change in the investment backdrop. This may already be underway as UK inflation is moderating, interest rates may be close to peaking and, in recent months, AUSC's NAV performance versus the reference index looks to have stabilised. Despite the trust's performance, the managers highlight that, at the fundamental level, AUSC's prospects are bright. Its top 10 holdings are a diverse mix of businesses and, at 31 August 2023, seven companies had upwards earnings trends, while three were flat. The trust's portfolio offers a broad exposure to both international growth (51% of total revenue) and domestic (49%), which includes dominant UK operators and global leaders, or those companies able to expand into adjacent businesses or geographies.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington.



