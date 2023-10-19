Cemex Ventures: Construction's Biggest Startup Competition Names Its 2023 Winners

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Construction Startup Competition 2023, the biggest startup competition in the construction industry, named its winners today. The competition's 7th edition - led by Cemex Ventures and its partners from Black & Veatch, Dysruptek by Haskell, Ferrovial, Hilti, VINCI Group's Leonard, NOVA by Saint-Gobain, Trimble, and Zacua Ventures - searches for the "Builders of the Future" who are creating a more sustainable, efficient, on time, and innovative construction industry today.

Eight startups were announced as this year's winners, each corresponding to one of the competition's four market-driven verticals. In the "Green Construction" vertical, the winners were Firstplanit (United Kingdom) and Vizcab (France). Frontline (Singapore), FYLD (United Kingdom), and RodRadar (Israel) were the winners of the "Enhanced Productivity" vertical, while Construex (Ecuador) won under the "Construction Supply Chain" vertical. In the "Future of Construction' vertical, the winners were Civ Robotics (United States) and sensmore (Germany).

The eight outstanding finalists will go on to compete for the gold, silver, and bronze medals at Pitch Day 2023, held at Trimble's Dimensions User Conference on Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the competition's benefits - pitching to executive representatives, networking with industry leaders, access to capital investment and real-scale pilots - for the first time in the competition's history, the gold, silver, and bronze medalists will receive cash prizes at Pitch Day. The Construction Startup Competition winners will also benefit from the opportunity to attend Dimensions, which is one of the construction industry's biggest conferences, to connect with peer startup founders, innovators, and investors from across the industry.

This year, the Construction Startup Competition turns seven years old. Since its kickoff in 2017, the competition has received almost 3,000 applications from over 80 countries, and participating startups have gone on to create notable change in the construction industry. Hosted by Cemex Ventures and its partners, Construction Startup Competition challenges disruptors in the industry - from large multinationals to early-stage startups - to foster collaboration and inspire innovation. A traditionally slow-to-evolve industry, the construction sector is ripe for change. For more information about the competition, visit www.cemexventures.com/constructionstartupcompetition.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION STARTUP COMPETITION

Since its first edition in 2017, startups from more than 80 countries have participated in the biggest challenge aimed at startups in the construction industry, the Construction Startup Competition. Many entrepreneurs have gone on to collaborate with the participating companies after applying to the competition. Given the global outreach of its partners, the competition seeks to identify the most innovative solutions from around the world to continue growing the Contech ecosystem and begin agile implementation of the innovative technologies and business models.

Contact Information

Mari Gherardi

Communication & Marketing

mari.gherardi@cemexventures.com

SOURCE: Cemex Ventures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793399/constructions-biggest-startup-competition-names-its-2023-winners