Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Elos Medtech AB (135/23)

With effect from October 20, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including October 31, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ELOS TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998573 Order book ID: 308797 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 20, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Elos Medtech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 22, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ELOS BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998581 Order book ID: 308798 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB