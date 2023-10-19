Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
ELOS MEDTECH AB
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:04 Uhr
17,200 Euro
-0,250
-1,43 %
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2023 | 13:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of Elos Medtech AB (135/23)

With effect from October 20, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including October 31, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ELOS TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020998573              
Order book ID:  308797                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 20, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Elos Medtech
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including November 22, 2023. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ELOS BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020998581              
Order book ID:  308798                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
