Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking tool for AI texture upscaling and the completion of its website upgrade which is now geared to increasing subscriptions.

Leveraging the power of cutting-edge AI technology, users can now upscale materials generated from text prompts to an astonishing 4K resolution. This innovative advancement builds upon the platform's widely praised AI-powered material creation template, as detailed in a recent press release. Users can effortlessly craft physically based rendering (PBR) materials directly from text prompts, streamlining the content creation process.

Initially, the materials are generated in a highly efficient 512px resolution, designed for optimal performance. This ensures that users can quickly iterate through text prompts until they achieve their desired output, making it an ideal solution for prototyping. What sets this feature apart is the subsequent upscaling capability. Users now have the choice to upscale their materials, utilizing AI technology, to resolutions of 1K, 2K, or an impressive 4K. This upscaling empowers users to attain the highest quality textures, resulting in a remarkably photorealistic feel to their creations.

This feature has been in high demand, particularly from professionals in the manufacturing, design, marketing, and sales disciplines. This enhancement demonstrates Toggle3D.ai's ongoing dedication to delivering the most advanced tools and capabilities to valued subscribers. The 4K upscaling feature is exclusively available to Toggle3D Pro users.

Major Website Upgrade

Toggle3D.ai has undergone a major website upgrade, showcasing the Company's groundbreaking technology, features, and benefits. Improvements include:

The website also shows the updated pricing structure , with the cost of the Pro Plan at $19 USD monthly, and a reverse trial strategy, where each new user to the platform gets a free 14-day trial of the Pro Plan.

Toggle3D's Pro Plan features the following upgraded features from the Basic plan:

Unlimited designs

Advanced CAD conversions

Generation of PBR materials with AI

150mb max upload size

Web AR viewer

Public links for embedded

2GB of storage

This strategic pricing structure incentivizes users to sign up for the Pro Plan after their free trial is completed, as the Pro Plan offers several upgraded features.

About Toggle3D.ai



Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

