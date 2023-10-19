Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTAK | ISIN: SE0016075246 | Ticker-Symbol: 250
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:04 Uhr
7,220 Euro
+0,040
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEBEDE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEBEDE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2023 | 13:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Tebede AB (533/23)

At the request of Tebede AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- shares on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from October 23, 2023, the
A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is October 20, 2023.

Short name:   TEBEDE A  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016075246
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228461   
----------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.