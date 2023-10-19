Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Tebede AB (533/23)

At the request of Tebede AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from October 23, 2023, the A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is October 20, 2023. Short name: TEBEDE A ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075246 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 228461 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.