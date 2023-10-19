Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2023 | 13:58
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danish Ship Finance A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following Ship Mortgage Bonds for trading and
official listing with effect from 23 October 2023: 



Udsteder / issuer           Danish Ship Finance Danish Ship Finance 
                    A/S         A/S        
Første dato for handel / First day of 23-10-2023      23-10-2023     
 trading                                    
ISIN                  DK0004133998     DK0004133808    
Instrument name/ticker         1SK2033       1SK2028       
Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency,     DKK         DKK         
 issuance                                    
Årlig nominel rente / Nominal     1          1          
 interest rate                                 
Udløbsdato / Maturity date       01-01-2033      01-01-2028     
Terminer pr. år / Payments per year  1          1          



For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66
