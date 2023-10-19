Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danish Ship Finance A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following Ship Mortgage Bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 23 October 2023: Udsteder / issuer Danish Ship Finance Danish Ship Finance A/S A/S Første dato for handel / First day of 23-10-2023 23-10-2023 trading ISIN DK0004133998 DK0004133808 Instrument name/ticker 1SK2033 1SK2028 Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, DKK DKK issuance Årlig nominel rente / Nominal 1 1 interest rate Udløbsdato / Maturity date 01-01-2033 01-01-2028 Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 1 1 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66