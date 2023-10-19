QuestCDN: BuildCentral Launches Delivery Zones: Revolutionizing Local Food & Grocery Delivery Insights for Businesses

Empowering Businesses with Precise Delivery Mapping and Data-Driven Decisions in the Growing E-Commerce Landscape.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / BuildCentral, a market leader in data-driven solutions, is proud to introduce its latest innovation: Delivery Zones, a comprehensive database that helps businesses find food and grocery delivery companies operating specifically within their zip codes.

With the burgeoning rise of e-commerce and the ever-growing demand for delivery services, businesses can now seamlessly navigate the intricacies of the delivery landscape through BuildCentral's one-of-a-kind platform. Users can easily identify which companies are active in their area, the brands they work with, and explore the exact zones of delivery with a detailed map view.

Discover with Precision

Targeted to serve grocery stores, convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, and establishments offering takeout, this new service not only bridges gaps but also fosters strategic alliances and partnerships. It aids businesses in comprehensive research to ensure their products reach their end-users. With BuildCentral's platform, there is no more guesswork - only informed decisions.

Seamless Integration with Your Mapping System

Beyond its in-depth research capabilities, BuildCentral also offers reseller partners the unique opportunity to integrate its valuable data directly into their own mapping systems. It promises a richer, more detailed map experience by leveraging the extensive food and grocery delivery data.

Stay Ahead of the Curve

Recognizing the dynamic nature of the delivery ecosystem, BuildCentral guarantees updated, relevant data with its BCI Delivery Zones-Food & Grocery being refreshed quarterly. Businesses can ensure they always have their finger on the pulse with the latest changes and expansions in delivery zones.

Real-time Access Through BuildCentral API

Businesses can also enhance their digital functionalities with BuildCentral's powerful API. It supplies instant access to the database, ensuring that searching for pertinent delivery services is faster, easier, and more efficient than ever.

"BuildCentral has always been at the forefront of leveraging data for insightful business decisions," said Alex Deloach, VP of CRE & Channel Solutions at BuildCentral. "With this new service, we are reaffirming our commitment to provide tailored, precise, and updated solutions to our clientele."

For more details or to explore the new service, visit BuildCentral's official website or contact Alex Deloach at adeloach@buildcentral.com

About BuildCentral

For over 20 years, BuildCentral's databases of planned real estate developments have helped real estate professionals, builders, suppliers, and investors discover new opportunities and customers. Solutions include data and analytics products for commercial real estate, single-family & multi-family real estate, medical, hotel, industrial, and retail/grocery developments, and the renewable energy and mining sectors.

BuildCentral is part of BCI Central and the Byggfakta Group, with global operations spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. Learn more at https://www.buildcentral.com/.

Contact Information

Alex Deloach

VP of CRE & Channel Solutions

adeloach@buildcentral.com

(866) 316-5300

SOURCE: BuildCentral

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794285/buildcentral-launches-delivery-zones-revolutionizing-local-food-grocery-delivery-insights-for-businesses