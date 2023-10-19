Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference

Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00am ET

MILTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference that will be held virtually on Tuesday October 24th - Friday October 27th, 2023.

As part of the presentation, Dr. Christopher Coccio, Chairman and CEO and Steve Harshbarger, President and COO, will discuss Sono-Tek's Q2 FY2024 record sales and backlog, recent contract announcements from the clean energy sector, and the Company's financial strength and outlook for growth.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, October 25th. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend and access the presentation, please visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2995/49250

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit registration at https://www.microcaprodeo.com/

Sono-Tek's presentation will also be available following the conference on the Company's website at Events & Presentations | Sono-Tek.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Virtual Conference is unique, as it is run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. Throughout a 4 day period, investors can harness top stock ideas for their portfolios. Investors will meet with executive management teams from approximately 35 plus MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries and garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the next year and beyond. The first two days of the conference are solely presentations, so investors are not conflicted with 1x1 schedules and can focus on the presentations, as well as learn more about the companies before meeting them. The following two days are for quality 1x1 meetings. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

