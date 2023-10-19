Insomnia Labs: Pioneers Behind Web3 Campaigns of Coca-Cola, Under Armour and Others Launch Next-Generation Loyalty Initiative

Bringing Together Several Notable Web3 Pioneers, the New Initiative Aims to Elevate Traditional Loyalty Programs by Leveraging Blockchain Technology and AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Insomnia Labs, an NYC-based Web3 solutions firm dedicated to bringing brands into Web3, in collaboration with Web3 pioneers, including Co:Create, Smart Token Labs, Cookie3, and Crossmint, today announced the launch of Loyalty+, a next-generation blockchain-based tech stack aimed at transforming the landscape of brand loyalty.

The new initiative empowers brands to refresh their existing loyalty experiences, integrating state-of-the-art Web3-based technologies such as blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a modern alternative to traditional loyalty models.

Loyalty+ introduces a unified online portal, allowing customers to effortlessly access, view, and redeem points from various loyalty programs, delivering tailored loyalty experiences that correspond to individual brand values and community preferences. Loyalty+ also incorporates data-driven personalization through on-chain and off-chain data insights for a unique user experience, ensures interoperability between blockchain-based rewards and traditional platforms, and enhances user engagement through gamification - turning everyday transactions into engaging gamified experiences.

This system, underpinned by blockchain and the platform's interoperability, removes silos traditionally associated with multiple loyalty offerings. This unique approach is invaluable for large international brands that want to offer robust loyalty strategies across their numerous subsidiaries, creating countless opportunities for launching cross-brand promotions and marketing campaigns, including collaborations with external partners. Through this, Loyalty+ allows companies to consolidate the fragmented loyalty landscape, providing consumers with a streamlined interface to easily access and maximize rewards across brands. This not only elevates the user experience but also boosts brand engagement, unlocking interoperable loyalty.

"Loyalty+ isn't just a product; it's a paradigm shift in how loyalty is perceived and executed in the modern digital era," said Billy Huang, CEO of Insomnia Labs. "As Web3 continues to shape the future, Loyalty+ is poised to lead the charge in redefining brand-customer relationships."

Since its foundation in 2021, Insomnia Labs has already built a proven track record with numerous high-level partnerships with major Web2 and Web3 brands and investors, including L'Oréal's NYX Professional Makeup, Under Armour, Coca-Cola, Web3 Ventures, Berlin Cameron, OpenSea, Polygon, Coinbase, The Sandbox, Animoca Brands, and many others.

"I'm truly excited by how Insomnia Labs is thinking deeply about building powerful solutions for the Web3-powered future of loyalty and rewards," said Tara Fung, co-founder and CEO of Co:Create. "Co:Create is delighted to be a part of Loyalty+, supercharging brands' relationships with their communities and taking loyalty experiences and engagement to a whole new level."

"Loyalty+ isn't just about points and rewards; it's about reimagining loyalty programs altogether for a modern audience," said Mathew Sweezey, CSO of Smart Token Labs and former co-founder of Salesforce Web3 Studio. "Through Web3 technologies, we're offering brands a seamless transition to a future where loyalty is transparent, secure, and more engaging. The potential for brands to amplify their outreach and deepen connections is enormous."

"Loyalty+ is breathing new life into the loyalty rewards space," said Ewen Cameron, CEO, WPP-owned agency Berlin Cameron. "From gamification to a more unified experience across a fragmented loyalty ecosystem, we're excited to see how Loyalty+ will change the way brands build their programs."

The Loyalty+ ecosystem will leverage Co:Create's specialized API to integrate immersive gamification elements, enhancing the overall loyalty experience. Smart Token Labs plays a vital role in the infrastructure of Loyalty+, ensuring the smooth creation of user identities and a transition from conventional web platforms to the Web3 ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Cookie3 will provide advanced analytics to deliver highly personalized user journeys, maximizing customer engagement. Finally, to streamline transaction processes within Loyalty+, Crossmint offers robust NFT Checkout solutions, ensuring seamless interoperability in both traditional and digital finance realms.

For more information about Loyalty+, please visit www.insomnialabs.io/loyalty-plus.

About Insomnia Labs:

Founded in 2021, Insomnia Labs is a product consulting and solutions company using emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and cloud computing to solve complex business problems. With a team of industry veterans, Insomnia Labs helps organizations implement innovative solutions to transform operations and growth.

