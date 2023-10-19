Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Tradetomato Token (TTM) on October 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TTM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

TTM Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/184546_d1287583740da9f1_001full.jpg

Tradetomato Token (TTM) is the native cryptocurrency of the Tradetomato platform. TTM serves as the primary utility token within the ecosystem, enabling users to access and utilize the platform's automated trading and portfolio management services. It plays a central role in facilitating transactions, payments, and incentives within the Tradetomato ecosystem, making it an essential component for users looking to automate their crypto finances, connect to various financial services, and optimize their digital asset portfolios.

Introducing Tradetomato

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Tradetomato Token (TTM), the native cryptocurrency of the Tradetomato platform. Tradetomato is a cutting-edge crypto finance platform that leverages AI and machine learning to revolutionize how users manage their crypto portfolios. It aims to streamline the often fragmented and overwhelming world of crypto trading by offering a wide range of features. These include multi-step modular algorithms, predictive AI models, backtesting tools, and customizable dashboards. Tradetomato's vision is to serve as a unified connection layer between various crypto services, including exchanges, wallets, and trading bots, creating a seamless ecosystem for users.

The platform caters to a diverse audience, from crypto novices to seasoned traders. It simplifies the trading process for beginners with ready-to-use algorithms, copy trading options, and extensive learning resources. Advanced traders benefit from a powerful toolbox of customizable trading tools, machine learning models, and portfolio management features. Moreover, Tradetomato offers data feeds, market data, and community sentiment data, catering to data enthusiasts in the crypto space.

Tradetomato emphasizes the integration of AI and machine learning into crypto trading, providing real-time price predictions, portfolio optimization, adaptive risk management, and anomaly detection. Their advanced toolbox includes features like backtesting, automatic optimization, community data aggregation, and custom indicators. Additionally, they aim to provide high-quality data feeds through a decentralized oracle and smart contract structure.

The platform also introduces a marketplace where users can access pre-built algorithms, modules, trading signals, and custom trading tools. Creators can publish their creations, earning rewards based on the number of subscribers. As Tradetomato evolves, it plans to integrate more features, including trading terminals, automated trading vaults, and a comprehensive roadmap for future developments. Ultimately, Tradetomato seeks to be a one-stop solution for crypto traders, combining the power of AI, machine learning, and a thriving community marketplace to simplify and enhance the crypto trading experience.

About TTM Token

TTM is the key to accessing the Tradetomato platform, with different access tiers based on token holdings. It serves as the primary currency for the marketplace, allowing users to rent trading tools and rewarding creators for quality content. TTM is also used for subscription fees, community incentives, staking, and accessing data streams. A portion of transaction fees replenishes the staking pool, and variable token burns are designed to counter inflation.

Based on BEP20, TTM has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution includes allocations to Angel investors (8.75%), Seed investors (7.15%), Private sale (2.50%), KOLs (0.60%), Public sale (1.00%), the Team (8.00%), Marketing (13.00%), Staking and Liquidity (14.00%), Partners (4.00%), Advisors (4.00%), the Treasury (12.00%), and the Ecosystem (25.00%). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 19, 2023. Investors who are interested in TTM can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about TTM Token:

Official Website: https://www.tradetomato.com/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xE356cb3eFc9CB4320b945393A10Fd71c77dc24A0

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tradetomato

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tradetomato

Medium: https://blog.tradetomato.com/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/XmPcF9GHaA

Telegram: https://t.me/Tradetomatochat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trade_tomato

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184546