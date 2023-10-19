Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM17 | ISIN: SE0009662554 | Ticker-Symbol: 9X6
Frankfurt
19.10.23
08:13 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
-8,33 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JONDETECH SENSORS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JONDETECH SENSORS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.10.2023 | 14:34
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of JonDeTech Sensors AB (534/23)

With effect from October 20, 2023, the unit rights in JonDeTech Sensors AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 31, 2023. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   JDT UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020999027              
Order book ID:  308795                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in JonDeTech
Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   JDT BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020999035              
Order book ID:  308796                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.