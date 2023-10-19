Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights of JonDeTech Sensors AB (534/23)

With effect from October 20, 2023, the unit rights in JonDeTech Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 31, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: JDT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020999027 Order book ID: 308795 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 20, 2023, the paid subscription units in JonDeTech Sensors AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: JDT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020999035 Order book ID: 308796 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB