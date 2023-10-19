Grid Dynamics Introduces Generative AI Product Data Starter Kit, Enabling Enterprises to Automate Product Catalog Attribution and Create Compelling Product Names and Descriptions at Scale

Key Takeaways:

The Grid Dynamics Generative AI Product Data Starter Kit solves two pervasive challenges for enterprise companies-creating and maintaining high-fidelity product catalog attribution and crafting engaging product names and descriptions at scale.

The Generative AI Product Data Stater kit vastly improves the product attribution process with automated tasks including ingesting, normalizing and harmonizing raw product data, and extracting precise and compelling product attributes from images and existing descriptions.

This starter kit leverages generative AI to create personalized, consistently on-brand product data names and descriptions, and translates the product data into multiple languages-enabling enterprises to drive customer acquisition and retention, and increase bottom-line revenue.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly introduced its Generative AI Product Data Starter Kit . The innovative start kit enables CPG, Manufacturing and Retail companies to address two important business challenges-creating and maintaining high-fidelity product catalog attribution and crafting compelling product names and descriptions at scale.





Competing in today's dynamic e-commerce environment with business-driving marketing, merchandising and search activities requires high-quality product attributes, titles and descriptions. Yet it's a daunting task and a challenge for many brands and retailers to generate engaging product attributes, titles and descriptions that capture brand voice, resonate with customers, and incorporate personalized elements. This is especially true across e-commerce marketplaces where product data comes from various sources, including customers, and the data quality is often inconsistent. The new Generative AI Product Data Starter Kit from Grid Dynamics is designed to meet these demands by transforming mundane attributes and stale product data into captivating, personalized content, bolstering brand consistency and deepening customer engagement. The starter kit vastly improves the efficiency of product attribution with several automated tasks including ingesting, normalizing and harmonizing raw product data, and extracting precise and compelling product attributes from images and existing descriptions. In addition, the starter kit leverages Generative AI to elevate product data creativity, craft compelling product names and descriptions, and enhance the data with personalization, translation and SEO.

"The Grid Dynamics Product Data Starter Kit is a manifestation of the company's dedication to developing pragmatic solutions that enable our clients to grow. This starter kit serves enterprises across a spectrum of industries, from Retail to Manufacturing to Pharma, and we're thrilled for our clients to experience the transformative impact solutions based on this starter kit can bring to their business" said Eugene Steinberg, Technical Fellow at Grid Dynamics.

Key benefits of the starter kit:

Seamless API integration: With its API-first architecture, the kit enables easy integration with various platforms, allowing businesses to customize and shape their digital commerce environment.

With its API-first architecture, the kit enables easy integration with various platforms, allowing businesses to customize and shape their digital commerce environment. Catalog attribution and data harmonization: Enhance the quality, consistency, and reliability of the product catalog by attributing the sources of data and harmonizing the data across the sources.

Enhance the quality, consistency, and reliability of the product catalog by attributing the sources of data and harmonizing the data across the sources. Precision in product attribution: Utilizing advanced image recognition and large language models, the kit offers detailed and accurate product descriptions that resonate with consumers.

Utilizing advanced image recognition and large language models, the kit offers detailed and accurate product descriptions that resonate with consumers. User-generated content analysis : Identify and extract relevant information and product attributes, from user-generated content (customer reviews, social media, video-sharing websites).

: Identify and extract relevant information and product attributes, from user-generated content (customer reviews, social media, video-sharing websites). Elevated content creation: Transform rudimentary product information into compelling narratives. By focusing on data accuracy and customer engagement, businesses can differentiate themselves in a saturated e-commerce space.

Transform rudimentary product information into compelling narratives. By focusing on data accuracy and customer engagement, businesses can differentiate themselves in a saturated e-commerce space. Consistent brand messaging: The kit enables a consistent brand voice and style across diverse product offerings.

The kit enables a consistent brand voice and style across diverse product offerings. Strategic SEO approaches: Enhance your digital presence, drawing increased organic traffic and achieving superior placements in search results through the kit's SEO capabilities.

Enhance your digital presence, drawing increased organic traffic and achieving superior placements in search results through the kit's SEO capabilities. Streamlined product onboarding: Reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency with automated processes for product introduction.

Reduce time-to-market and enhance efficiency with automated processes for product introduction. Global reach: Meet the demands of international markets with automated multilingual content translation, expanding your brand's global footprint.

This starter kit is the latest innovative, problem-solving solution from Grid Dynamics and supports the company's GigaCube growth strategy-driving innovation at the intersection of business, data, and technology. Visit this page to learn more about the Generative AI Product Data Starter Kit from Grid Dynamics.

