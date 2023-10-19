Anzeige
19.10.2023 | 14:58
19.10.2023 | 14:58
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 
19-Oct-2023 / 13:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
(Superdry or the Company) 
 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and 
persons closely associated with them (PCA) 
 
Superdry Performance Share Plan (PSP): Grant of 2023 Restricted Share Awards 
 
On 13 October 2023, the PDMRs named below were granted restricted share awards over Ordinary Shares under the terms of 
the Superdry PSP. Details of the number of Ordinary Shares subject to such awards are set out in the table immediately 
below. 
 
 
                              Number of Ordinary Shares subject to award 
Name / position of PDMR 
 
Julian Dunkerton - Chief Executive Officer         154,368 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer            96,480 
Justin Lodge - Chief Marketing Officer           65,285 
Craig McGregor - Global Commercial Director         80,715 
Shaun Packe - Chief Operating Officer            81,976 
Jennifer Richardson - General Counsel and Company Secretary 40,358

The above awards were notified to the Company by each PDMR referred to above on 13 October 2023.

No consideration was paid for the grant of these awards which are structured as conditional awards.

The awards will ordinarily vest on the third anniversary of their grant subject to the grantee's continued service.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                     1. Julian Dunkerton 
                                     2. Shaun Wills 
                                     3. Justin Lodge 
a)      Name 
                                     4. Craig McGregor 
                                     5. Shaun Packe 
                                     6. Jennifer Richardson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     1. Chief Executive Officer 
                                     2. Chief Financial Officer 
                                     3. Chief Marketing Officer 
a)      Position/status 
                                     4. Global Commercial Director 
                                     5. Chief Operating Officer 
                                     6. General Counsel and Company Secretary 
                                     Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                    ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                     Grant of restricted share awards structured as 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 conditional share awards under the Superdry 
                                     Performance Share Plan 
                                     Price       Volume 
                                     1. Nil      1. 154,368 
                                     2. Nil      2. 96,480 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                   3. Nil      3. 65,285 
                                     4. Nil      4. 80,715 
                                     5. Nil      5. 81,976 
                                     6. Nil      6. 40,358 
                                     Price       Volume 
                                     1. Nil      1. 154,368 
                                     2. Nil      2. 96,480 
       Aggregated information 
d)                                    3. Nil      3. 65,285 
 
                                     4. Nil      4. 80,715 
                                     5. Nil      5. 81,976 
                                     6. Nil      6. 40,358 
                                     13 October 2023 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer RIchardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 279306 
EQS News ID:  1753113 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1753113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2023 08:26 ET (12:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
