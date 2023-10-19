United Newswire

19-Oct-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Since August 24, an animal duo has been causing incredulous looks among the Swiss. A CGI-animated ibex carries a marmot on its back through the mountains of Grisons. Above them is a double rainbow, the symbol of good luck par excellence. But what is the story behind the interesting advertisement, which is as unusual as it is memorable? It is only at the end of the spot that it is revealed who is advertising here. It is Casino Davos, which wants to use the advertising clip to promote its Online Casino ( https://www.casino777.ch/en/ ). The symbolism leaves room for interpretation, but is easy to understand after a second viewing at the latest. How likely is it to encounter such an unusual pair of animals while walking through the Grisons mountain landscape? But why a commercial that at first glance doesn't remind you a bit of gambling? That in turn can be explained simply. Advertising must not be lost in the crowd, but must stand out from it. Two animals that have little in common are a new concept which draws attention. The idea is catchy, iconic and guaranteed not to be boring. Casino Davos and 777.ch - the brands behind the marketing gag The casino landscape in Grisons is growing. Local gambling has been going on at the Davos Promenade since 1995, with a small and discreet casino attracting customers from the canton and further afield. This is possible because the operators of the gambling house have dealt with Swiss laws. Strict specifications, which are required for the granting of a B license, were and are met. In 2019, the decision was made to take the next step towards growth. After extending the license for the online market, the digital platform 777.ch was launched, which has since enjoyed growing visitor numbers. The same games are offered here as locally in Davos, but in greater numbers. While around 64 slot machines are provided in the established casino, there are over 1300 online, with a mix of well-known classics and modern novelties. The company is also expanding in terms of its gaming partners. Thus, renowned companies such as Play'n GO or Pariplay will be made available via 777.ch in the future. One of the biggest challenges is to create a live casino atmosphere that can be accessed by customers on the Internet. Real croupiers take over the game management at the tables and are transmitted directly to the consumer's terminal device by means of technological achievements. Here, too, everything must be done in compliance with the rules and in accordance with the law, otherwise the license may be revoked. A tightrope walk that the renowned provider manages with care. The clear focus of all offers is the player. Safe gambling environment According to their own statements, the operators of the state-approved casino want to create a place where players can gamble safely and in a feel-good atmosphere. This also includes not ignoring the potential dangers. Gambling addiction is an issue that can only be tackled preventively. Not only do the Davos people draw attention to the conciseness of this danger, they also focus on providing assistance when a customer is overwhelmed with his or her gambling habits. This is the only way to achieve a positive long-term result in which the dangers for players are significantly reduced. For the Swiss authorities, it is precisely this point that is crucial. Unlike in many other European countries, the decision has been made by the state to only give permission for online gambling to locally based operators. It is in the interests of the state that preventive action is taken against the risks of addiction. Humor and security - the people of Grisons have their own way of doing things Licensed offers like those at Casino777.ch create trust and arouse the willingness to participate attentively and in an informed manner. Education and compliance on the part of the players are two further important aspects. The typical Grisonian does not overestimate himself, but weighs things up and consciously decides to take a risk. What is more likely? An encounter with an ibex-marmot duo or a win at the casino? Interested Graubünden residents can now find out for themselves. During the Sunday digestive walk, one or the other will probably take a closer look if a rainbow can be seen in the distance. Are there two animal comrades standing there, symbols of good luck? At the latest with the first sightings, even the last inhabitant of Graubünden will believe in his luck and perhaps try it elsewhere. In any case, the clip has already caused quite a stir on social networks and on TV.



