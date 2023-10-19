Urbanimmersive Inc: Urbanimmersive's Innovative 3D Digital Twins 360-Video Fusion Technology Could Revolutionize A Key Element Of Many Industries From Real Estate To Tourism

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Urbanimmersive Inc. (OTCQB:UBMRF)(TSXV:UI.V) is unveiling a transformative approach that promises to elevate the standards of digital spatial interaction. The company has managed to bring forth an integration method that marries the immersive experience of 360-degree videos with the intricate navigation capabilities inherent to 3D digital environments. This evolution in user experience offers an exciting glimpse into the future of digital space exploration.

The 3D Digital Twins 360-Video Fusion: A Deep Dive

The heart of Urbanimmersive's innovation lies in its 3D Digital Twins 360-Video Fusion. This technology breaks away from the traditional linear viewing experience commonly associated with 360-degree videos. Instead, it introduces an interactive playground where viewers can navigate freely, much as they would in a 3D digital twin environment.

The synchronization of 3D scenes within these videos is meticulous. As users shift their perspective or traverse through the digital environment, related 3D elements - such as pins, tags and avatars - adjust in concert, ensuring a fluid and engaging viewing experience. This dynamism redefines how we consume digital content, shifting from passive viewership to active exploration.

Harnessing AI For Enhanced User Experience

Urbanimmersive's technological edge isn't just limited to enhanced navigation. A standout feature is its ability to leverage artificial intelligence. By converting audio tracks from 360-videos into text and subsequently using AI to transform this text into geo-located captions, the platform offers users a tool that's not just visually rich but contextually informative.

This sophisticated AI integration serves a practical purpose. Professionals can execute precise searches within the 3D tour, extracting exact moments or references within the content. This is further complemented by AI-driven geo-matched summary reports, making Urbanimmersive's offering an essential tool for sectors requiring detailed documentation and accurate spatial references.

Implications For The Real Estate Industry

The real estate sector could benefit immensely from Urbanimmersive's advancements. Traditional challenges such as the high costs of creating immersive 3D models or the perceived emotional disconnect associated with them are now addressed head-on.

By combining the 3D tour, 360-video and a 2D floor plan into a single, comprehensive presentation module, real estate professionals are equipped with a tool that promises enhanced client engagement. Properties are no longer just spaces to be showcased but narratives waiting to be explored. Each corner, room or feature becomes a chapter that potential buyers or renters can navigate at their pace, armed with contextual insights and visual richness.

Investor Considerations

Urbanimmersive offers an intriguing value proposition for investors through its pioneering integration of 360-degree videos and 3D environments. The company's advanced AI capabilities suggest potential for scalability and adaptability. While the real estate sector is a primary beneficiary, the technology's versatility indicates applicability across multiple industries, opening additional avenues in sectors like tourism, education and virtual event planning.

Given the alignment with emerging digital trends, Urbanimmersive appears well-positioned to address both current and future market demands in a variety of markets, and a recent successful private placement and restructuring of loans and promissory notes seem to indicate the company could be in a solid financial position to be able to capitalize.

Setting A New Standard For Immersive Content

With Urbanimmersive's innovations, the digital realm of spatial content is on the cusp of a new era. The melding of 360-degree videos with 3D navigation is a notable technological leap and a reimagining of how users interact with and consume digital content. As industries continue to evolve and digital engagement becomes ever more crucial, tools like those offered by Urbanimmersive are positioning themselves as the gold standard, heralding a new chapter in immersive content exploration.

