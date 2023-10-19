Flo Health Inc.: Flo for Partners Now Available: Unlocking Better Sex, Conception and Communication among Couples

Flo's research highlights stark knowledge gaps and a disconnect between partners as 55.2% can't say they enjoy their sex life.

60% of UK men have never heard of the orgasm gap.

57% of men are unaware of the premenstrual syndrome (PMS), while 29.9% wrongly believe that period pain or PMS is normal and something to put up with.

47.4% of men know that men and women are equally likely to have fertility problems.

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo, the world's leading women's health app with 57 million global monthly active users, today announced the launch of Flo for Partners, a groundbreaking feature designed to empower male partners with proactive, personalised and scientific insights into their female partner's menstrual and reproductive health. With nearly 60% of women citing their partner's limited understanding of their reproductive health as a pivotal factor in affecting their relationship dynamics, Flo for Partners serves as the ultimate translator, decoding mysteries around her sex drive, ovulation window, and pregnancy journey.

Flo for Partners emerged as the #1 most requested feature in 2022, reflecting a growing demand for better education and understanding surrounding women's health. With this release, Flo expands its commitment to revolutionise women's health by offering science-backed insights not only to individual users, but to couples who are seeking to improve their sex life, increase their chances of conceiving, or share their pregnancy journey together.

A recent survey, conducted by Flo, which included 1.8K UK men aged 18-50 further highlights the need for education and open communication, with findings pointing to stark knowledge gaps among men:

58.1% don't know that an average menstrual cycle is 28 days.

52.8% of men don't know how the menstrual cycle affects women's mental health.

47.2% of the UK's men can't say when their partner's period starts

45.6% feel confident that they could support their partner through perimenopause or menopause.

The lack of knowledge, misinformation and poor communication can also lead to a sexual disconnect between the partners.

Those who say their sex life is "poor" and less likely to have heard of the orgasm gap - 71.9% of them say they've never heard of it.

36.8% know that the female sex drive increases during ovulation.

31% mistakenly believe that most women can orgasm from vaginal stimulation alone.

24.9% would never have period sex while 12% think that period blood is "gross".

For those looking to have a baby with their partner, the knowledge gaps can be a barrier to success.

28.7% know their partner's ovulation dates. 50% of men trying to have a baby with their partner know their ovulation dates.

35.2% think that they have a supportive and united approach to family planning with their partner.

"Flo for Partners is Flo's most requested feature - and for good reason," said Cath Everett, VP of Product and Content at Flo. "Women are tired of carrying the mental load, and men are tired of being left in the dark when it comes to their partner's health journey. Whether a couple aims to spice up their love life, nail down the perfect time to conceive, or conquer pregnancy and parenthood together, Flo for Partners is the modern-day sex ed we all wish we'd had."

Key features of Flo Partner Mode include:

Push notifications - Flo for Partners empowers your partner to stay one step ahead of how you might be feeling, so they can be ready with the support you need.

Interpretation and tips - Flo for Partners presents the science behind your cycle and pregnancy, helping your partner take your symptoms seriously.

Decoding symptoms - Flo for Partners explains your cycle in a way your partner can understand, eliminating the need for you to do so.

Advice on how to support - Flo for Partners equips your partner with actionable ways to be there for you, allowing them to take the initiative.

Quizzes and polls - Flo for Partners makes learning about your body and cycle engaging for your partner, enhancing both of your satisfaction with your sex life and facilitating their understanding of the science behind your cycle

Flo for Partners is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. To start using Flo for Partners, female users simply need to share a unique code with their male partner, who then install Flo and input the code to gain access.

Flo remains committed to its mission of creating a better future for female health, and the protection of sensitive health information remains a top priority for Flo. Users are able to stop sharing their data at any time by tapping the "stop sharing" option within the new feature which immediately revokes partner access to all data. A full overview of privacy features can be found in our external FAQs here .

About Flo Health : Flo Health is the #1 app in the Health & Fitness category; it is the #1 OB-GYN-recommended app for period and cycle tracking based on a survey among 500 US OB-GYNs. Over 300 million people have downloaded Flo, and 57 million people use it on a monthly basis. With over 120 medical experts, Flo supports women and people who menstruate during their entire reproductive lives and provides curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, expert tips, and a fully closed community for users to share their questions and concerns. Flo prioritizes safety and keeps a sharp focus on being the most trusted digital source for women's health information. As part of the company's commitment to privacy, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Rapid Response category. For more information, please visit https://flo.health.

