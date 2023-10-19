Cloudbeds Expands Proprietary Payment Solution to More Than 36 Countries

The fully integrated Cloudbeds Payments drives efficiencies in operational costs and mitigates risk of payment fraud in hospitality industry

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2023, the hospitality management platform powering more reservations and happier guests for lodging businesses around the globe, today announced the expansion of its in-platform payment processing solution, Cloudbeds Payments, to 36 countries globally, allowing tens of thousands of hoteliers to reduce operating costs associated with payment fraud, chargebacks, manual reconciliation, and human error. The expanded solution is designed to reduce friction for guests in the payment process through new payment method options and e-commerce features such as Pay by Link.

With this update, Cloudbeds Payments now services the United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The global expansion of services will also include the ability to add regional payment methods, such as Interac in Canada, OXXO in Mexico, SEPA in Europe, as well as various "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) options. Cloudbeds also plans to release a new Tap to Pay feature in its upcoming mobile app, allowing hoteliers to instantly take contactless payments via a mobile device while on property.

"At Cloudbeds we understand the unique pain points facing the hospitality industry and the frustrations of dealing with large payment gateway providers," said Chad Brubaker, Senior Director of Product at Cloudbeds. "We've expanded the Cloudbeds Payments solution to further address industry-specific issues and empower hoteliers and hosts to hold a stronger position in the payment processing space that traditionally favors card brands and banks."

Cloudbeds Payments takes security protection one step further by using machine learning and A.I. technology to identify potential high-risk credit card transactions. Credit cards with a high-risk score will be automatically denied, helping hoteliers more easily protect themselves against fraud.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the platform that powers hospitality, enabling tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide to grow and thrive. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together technology solutions to increase revenue, delight guests, and streamline operations into a single unified system, enhanced by a curated marketplace of third-party integrations. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Hotel Management System, and No. 1 Guest Messaging Software by Hotel Tech Report in 2023 and was recognized as a major player in the 2022 IDC Marketscape Report. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

