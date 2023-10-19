Univerus Software Inc.: Univerus Acquires Varasset

Strengthens Power and Communications Software Portfolio

PORT MOODY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Univerus, a global provider of mission-critical software solutions, announces the acquisition of Varasset, a comprehensive software solution provider for the power and communications industries.





Varasset, the leading provider of software solutions for critical infrastructure management, brings over 25 years' experience to Univerus. Its flagship solutions, Varasset XAM and Joint Use 365, automate back-office joint use processes and help customers reduce labour, provide management insight and meet business goals. Varasset's work and asset management software solutions are used by power and communications customers across North America.

"The Varasset acquisition strategically reinforces our commitment to best-in-class solutions and our continued focus on enhancing our public sector platform," says Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus. "I'm thrilled to welcome the Varasset team to the Univerus group and further solidify our centralized management approach."

The addition of Varasset broadens the Univerus portfolio and elevates its expertise in asset management. Known for its omni-purpose user interface, UNITY, the broadened suite of software solutions from Univerus delivers robust and innovative products for customers across the public sector, utilities, sport and recreation, construction and manufacturing industries.

"Joining the Univerus group allows us to offer our high-quality solutions to the utility sector on a larger scale," says Dave Chaney, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Varasset. "We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and growing together in the years ahead."

Univerus is focused on improving business efficiency across its portfolio companies and delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers. The Varasset acquisition now brings together 18 acquired business units in the Univerus portfolio with over 150 employees worldwide.

About Univerus

Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.

