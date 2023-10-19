Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2023 | 15:14
Evolve Bank & Trust: Evolve Open Banking Division Leaders to Speak at International Money20/20 Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve"), a leading financial technology solutions provider, is proud to announce that its Open Banking leaders are featured speakers at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 22-25. This conference is the premier fintech gathering of the year, where the most influential leaders take center stage to engage in industry-shifting conversations.

Evolve Chairman, Scot Lenoir will be exploring the topic of "What does it really mean to adapt to Regulatory Modernization?" He will share his thoughts on working with regulators and adapting to market change. Lenoir will delve into the challenges faced by a rapidly changing landscape and the opportunities for partnership and collaboration with regulators in creating a path forward.

Evolve Vice President, Director of Fintech Compliance and BSA, AML, & OFAC Officer, Nicole Booth will be a panelist speaker on the importance of compliance protocols. The panel, "Cutting Corners on Compliance Creates Subpar Products," will focus on the importance of embracing the modernization of regulation and compliance protocols. Other panelists include industry experts from Alloy, Modern Treasury, and Klaros Group.

"Evolve Open Banking is at the forefront of innovation in the fintech space. It is important that we lead these conversations, especially on topics which are so important to the industry's current landscape," said Scot Lenoir, Chairman of Evolve.

Evolve Open Banking is a recognized leader in payments and Banking as a Service ("BaaS"). While attending Money 20/20, Evolve will be leading conversations with current and prospective clients.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine's 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies.

Contact Information

Thomas Holmes Jr.
SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
thomas.holmes@getevolved.com
866.367.2611

SOURCE: Evolve Bank & Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794429/evolve-open-banking-division-leaders-to-speak-at-international-money2020-conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
