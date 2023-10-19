After a decade and a half of pioneering modular construction and establishing large-scale container sites, Module-T has launched a new depot in Southern France. While this strategic initiative facilitates direct monobloc land shipments across Europe, the company plans to offer US distributorships by the year's end.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Module-T, a leading prefabricated containers and portable cabins manufacturer that builds modular offices, accommodations, school containers, and large-scale prefabricated construction sites, has launched its first warehouse in southern France. The Istanbul-based enterprise aims to amplify its foothold in the French region and expedite monobloc road shipments throughout Europe through this venture.

Having expanded its operations to countries including Germany, England, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Malta, Iceland, and Finland, Module-T exports its multipurpose portable cabins -ranging from prefabricated offices to residences, schools, hospitals, changing rooms, WCs, canteens-to over 120 countries. Established a decade and a half ago, the company takes pride in crafting aesthetic, robust, secure, and enduring turnkey prefabricated and modular structures for local and international clientele. With an annual output aims 12.000 thousand modular containers, Module-T also specializes in designing and outfitting standalone prefabricated homes, portable bungalows, and vacation residences., aiming to reach a turnover of US$ 45 million in 2025.

Exports to more than 120 countries by sea and land

Module-T's Regional Sales Executive Yigit Özdemir, commented on their new investment: "We export our prefabricated buildings, manufactured in Turkey, to more than 120 countries by sea and land in demountable, flatpack and monobloc (preassembled) form. Our new warehouse in Southern France is the perfect location to help us deploy our preassembled shipments to Europe by road."

Positioning ahead of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics have begun in Paris, which is preparing to host the Olympics again after 100 years. Offering a diverse array of cost-effective modular construction solutions, Module-T is set to contribute to the Olympic preparations, providing living quarters, WC-shower facilities, and office containers for worker accommodations. Furthermore, the company has its sights on the North American market, planning to offer distributorships by the close of 2023.

Module-T is a premier supplier of prefabricated containers and turnkey portable buildings. With a track record of successful projects across global markets-particularly in Caribbean countries, the Europe, and Africa-its reputation is anchored in its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and installing fully-equipped modular buildings. These are prominently utilized on the construction sites of firms engaged in public infrastructure development, mining, and the oil and gas industry.

Modular buildings that meet global standards

Highlighting their expertise in crafting construction site accommodations and modern modular buildings, Özdemir commented, "80% of our output is based around versatile containers and prefabricated buildings. We design spaces for offices, WCs, showers, and both temporary and permanent lodgings and meticulously oversee the assembly of these portable, globally standardized structures, configuring them side by side and in stacked arrangements to suit client needs."

