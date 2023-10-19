London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - BeNFT, a leading web3 e-learning platform, has rebranded as BeAI. The rebrand is part of a shift toward AI solutions within the e-learning and customer service industry. BeAI is launching two flagship products as part of the rebrand, LearnAI and ChatAI, highlighting BeAI's strength as an AI solutions provider.





BeNFT has rebranded as BeAI, bringing with it new AI solutions and tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8342/184552_d1a4306234c3b81c_001full.jpg





The rebrand comes as the importance of AI and machine learning in the education and customer service sector becomes more apparent.

Bridging the team's expertise from the BeNFT project to BeAI has been a smooth transition. The team's aptitude in web3, tech, AI, and management has been directly applied to building BeAI's e-learning platform and conversational AI customer service assistant.

BeAI's LearnAI Platform

The LearnAI platform is an AI-powered e-learning platform being deployed at a time when the potential of this technology to improve how we study and upskill in the virtual classroom is unraveling.

The platform uses an AI-enhanced course creator tool to personalize courses to the needs of learner profiles to a degree of accuracy that isn't possible without BeAI's machine-learning tools. Educational content creators are invited to leverage LearnAI to improve their current courses and create learning experiences that offer an unprecedented level of personalization and effectiveness.

BeAI's venture into e-learning has resulted in the team creating a platform that offers a personal learning experience designed to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of the modern labor market.

"The BeNFT rebrand to BeAI gives me and the team the opportunity to take full advantage of our AI and machine learning capabilities. We expect to continue building our AI portfolio following the full launch of LearnAI and ChatAI as we strive to play a leading role in the AI revolution," said Guillermo Gharib, CEO and Founder of BeAI.

BeAI's ChatAI Solution

ChatAI is a conversational AI customer service platform that can be integrated into any website by companies operating in even the most niche markets. The conversational AI uses BeAI's machine learning features to create a customer service experience far beyond the standard question/answer systems we've grown accustomed to with generic chatbot assistants.

ChatAI uses natural language processing (NLP) to break down and understand a user's query. The result is a natural conversation operated by an AI that doesn't just pick up keywords and respond with predetermined answers.

Delving deeper into ChatAI reveals a complex AI system capable of understanding a company and its customer base. The machine learning systems analyze data about a website and its customers. It then generates reports that provide insights into market patterns that can be used to improve a company's products and services.

BeAI is leading the way in the AI-based customer service revolution with ChatAI. While doing the standard tasks we've come to expect from chatbots, it will offer human-like interactions through NLP, accurately answer even nuanced questions, and provide companies with insights through data analysis.

BeAI and the Future

BeAI is staking its claim in the AI revolution. LearnAI and ChatAI are just the beginning of BeAI's plans as part of the rebrand to fully utilize the team's AI and machine learning capabilities to roll out new AI solutions and services.

Employers looking to revolutionize their employee learning journey with the use of AI, can contact BeAI via the website.

Learners can gain more insights on BeAI by joining the community on Telegram, X, and Discord.

Media Contact:

Liam Quinlan-Stamp

Info@coinpresso.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184552