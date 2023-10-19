Acquisition Will Power Data insights, Trial Optimization, and Value Across Clinical Development

Veristat, a scientific full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy, has acquired Instat Clinical Research, an expert biometrics CRO with a 20-year track record of transforming complex data into precise study results.

The acquisition strengthens Veristat's expertise and solutions in biometrics, one of the most impactful activities in the clinical research workflow. Instat brings complementary proficiencies to Veristat's global data management, biostatistics, and statistical programming teams, with staff located in the United States and India. Instat has extensive experience partnering with clients to optimize how clinical studies are designed and how data is collected, integrated, and analyzed to meet the requirements of global regulatory organizations across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The addition of the India location complements Veristat's existing facility in Taipei, offering clients access to a round-the-clock team to contribute timely data and accelerate drug development cycle times.

"Our clients must be able to understand and quickly act on the insights gleaned from their study data in both the trial design and trial execution stages of their programs," said Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Veristat. "Instat brings a proven track record having supported over 100 sponsor-led clinical studies, authoring over 150 statistical analysis plans, and participating in over 30 regulatory submissions. The addition of Instat's seasoned talent will further strengthen our ability to help clients bring their drugs and biologics to market faster."

Both Veristat's and Instat's biometrics teams have significant expertise in statistical consulting, clinical data programming, statistical analysis, data management, and project management, supporting the development of complex biologic and drug therapies to treat rare cancers, central nervous system/neurological disorders, endocrine/metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases as well as various other therapeutic areas.

"As biotherapeutics continue to evolve, so does biometrics, the unequivocal underpinning of clinical research," stated Kyle McBride, CEO and Co-founder of Instat. "Instat possesses the ideal mix of talent, technical acumen, and technology solutions to keep pace with this change and bring statistical understanding across the clinical development lifecycle. On behalf of the entire Instat team, we are thrilled to begin our next chapter with Veristat. Our joining allows us to offer world-class end-to-end services to our clients while acting with the speed and effectiveness our customers have come to rely on."

More information on Veristat's biometrics services can be found at https://www.veristat.com/services/biometrics

About Veristat

Veristat is a scientific full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy that integrates strategic planning, regulatory expertise, and clinical trial execution to rapidly advance the most complex or novel therapies. We collaborate with our clients to support the rapid delivery of their life-changing therapies, helping them make sound decisions amidst uncertainties. Our scientific experts design and conduct the global activities required for any clinical, regulatory, or commercialization program comprehensively and efficiently.

With our focus on novel drug development and nearly 30 years of experience, our versatile approach and bold scientific thinking make the impossible possible. Clients depend on our game-changing expertise and reliable execution for fast results and positive impact to support their biologics and drugs to treat rare cancers, CNS/neurological disorders, endocrine/metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases. We are…Bold. Scientific. Versatile. Veristat.

About Instat

Since its inception in 2003, Instat has served as a trusted partner to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, seamlessly integrating its reliable team of experts to produce quality deliverables and innovative solutions. Instat provides comprehensive biometric (data management and statistical) services for all phases of clinical drug development.

With an average of 27 years of industry experience among senior leadership, Instat experts possess the hands-on expertise to design studies and inform regulatory documents to support clients' global drug submissions and approvals. It is Instat's goal that new products will make it to market and into the hands of those striving for healthier lives. This goal begins with a client's drug development, and when partnered with Instat's analytical expertise, progress is made together to support a healthier future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019356952/en/

Contacts:

Lauren L. Brennan, Vice President of Marketing, Veristat

media@veristat.com