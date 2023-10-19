GEMZ Corp.: GEMZ Corp and BadgerBloX Ready to Begin Production of First Container Living Units

GILLETTE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / GEMZ Corp is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, BadgerBloX Inc ("BadgerBlox"), has completed a major expansion to the company's parking lot and manufacturing staging area. Under the guidance of BadgerBloX President Chris Schrubey, the expansion enhances the logistical capabilities of BadgerBloX, allowing for streamlined processes and ensuring timely deliveries.

The company is lining up material orders to commence production of its turnkey models, offering a variety of 20-foot and 40-foot configurations. These innovative models are set to revolutionize the shipping container conversion industry.

"The entire team at BadgerBloX is extremely excited with the completion of the expansion and renovations at our manufacturing facility in Gillette," remarked Stephen Carnes, CEO of GEMZ Corp., "The Company's commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and competitive pricing is what will set BadgerBloX apart. We believe that BadgerBloX will very quickly materialize as a prominent player in the shipping container conversion industry. The housing market needs more affordable housing options for consumers and BadgerBloX intends to play a big part in providing new affordable options."

Chris Schrubey stated, "The whole team is super excited to begin production. It has been a ton of work over the last couple of months getting the manufacturing facility remodeled in order to handle, process, and convert the containers and I am very proud of our entire team pulling off everything so quickly. Now we are focused on raw material ordering in order to commence production and get our first units completed in a timely fashion. I know we have many more exciting days ahead!"

The team at BadgerBloX is eager to showcase its innovative container conversion models as production commences. These models promise to provide sustainable, cost-effective housing solutions, aligning with GEMZ Corp's commitment to making a positive impact on the housing industry.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

Visit http://www.badgerblox.com for more information.

Follow us on Twitter at: @GEMZCorporation

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Stephen Carnes

407-674-9444

SOURCE: GEMZ Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794451/gemz-corp-and-badgerblox-ready-to-begin-production-of-first-container-living-units