Zürich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - Freename and CleanDNS forge a strategic alliance to combat Web3 name abuses, offering enhanced support for registries and registrars in response to the growing Web3 adoption.

Enhancing Web3 DNS for a Safer Internet. Freename and CleanDNS comprise teams of cybersecurity and domain name specialists who have identified the urgent necessity for a structured and adaptable system to combat name abuse in the Web3 era. As malicious actors in the Web3 landscape constantly refine their abusive strategies, it has become imperative for decentralized domain registries and registrars to efficiently detect, monitor, and report such abuses.

CleanDNS and Freename present the Whitepaper on Web3 Domain Names Abuses at the ICANN78 Annual General Meeting. In anticipation of the ICANN78 Annual General Meeting to be held in Hamburg, Germany, CleanDNS and Freename introduce a newly published White Paper titled 'Addressing, Evidencing, and Mitigation of Harms in Web3.0.' It delves into the intricate realm of Web3.0, offering insights and solutions for addressing, evidencing, and mitigating the evolving challenges faced by the Web3 sector. The document's three sections provide a well-rounded understanding of how to tackle these threats effectively, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts in ensuring a secure and resilient Web3.0 landscape.

Revolutionizing Web3 Security: CleanDNS and Freename's Collaborative Data Partnership. Freename collaborates with CleanDNS by providing multi-chain data insights within the Web3 landscape. This partnership enables CleanDNS to access comprehensive and diverse information from various blockchain networks, enhancing their ability to detect and mitigate domain name abuses effectively. By leveraging Freename's expertise in navigating the intricacies of the Web3 ecosystem across multiple chains, CleanDNS can better address the evolving challenges posed by malicious actors within this decentralized domain space, ultimately contributing to a safer and more secure Web3 environment.

Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename: "The collaboration with CleanDNS underscores our dedication to empowering Web3 domain stakeholders with valuable insights and tools to navigate this dynamic landscape. Together, we aim to set new standards in addressing and mitigating emerging threats within the Web3 ecosystem."

Jeffrey Bedser, CEO of CleanDNS: "At CleanDNS, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that reduce potential harms in the Web3 space. Our partnership with Freename represents a pivotal step in fighting name abuses and fostering a safer online environment."

About Freename:

Freename is the leading Web3 TLDs and Domains platform where users can register and mint their own Web3 TLDs and Domains. Everyone can also get Royalties and become a Registrar. Furthermore, on Freename, users can trademark their Web3 TLDs and Domains to protect their own Web3 Identity worldwide.

About CleanDNS:

CleanDNS's affordable online harm mitigation solution simplifies abuse management, ensures contractual compliance, removes bad actors, and roots out online harms for good. By facilitating early detection of harms, CleanDNS assists with detecting sources of abuse to disrupt, shut down, and prevent further spread.

CleanDNS was developed by a team of cybersecurity and investigative professionals who recognized the critical need for a systemized, customizable process to mitigate and manage online harms and DNS abuse. With an affordable, actionable approach to rooting out online harms and streamlining abuse management, CleanDNS is on a mission to clean up the Internet for good.

