According to the Report, Bitdefender Received the Highest Possible Scores in Ten Criteria, Including Malware Prevention; Network Threat Detection; Patching Remediation; Innovation; Pricing Flexibility Transparency and More

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research, Inc. global evaluation of endpoint security providers. The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 report evaluated 13 vendors across 25 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Exploit Prevention, Attack Remediation, Innovation, Adoption, Pricing Flexibility Transparency and more.

In the report, Forrester notes, "Bitdefender differentiates with its aggressive prevention-first mindset. Bitdefender builds off its proven prevention engines to make defense of the endpoint the basis for securing users' workloads." The report goes on to say, "Bitdefender has a near-relentless focus on stopping threats before they can impact the endpoint and, in the event an attack gets through, the depth of its remediation tools makes this an appealing solution for dispersed organizations."

"We believe our market differentiators are a result of sharp focus on a layered approach to endpoint security that incorporates attack prevention and protection, extended detection and response (XDR) and risk analytics," said Andrei Florescu, deputy general manager and senior vice president of products, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Our distinguished position as a Leader by Forrester is for us affirmation through independent analysis that Bitdefender has developed a powerful endpoint security platform. This recognition is, in our opinion, further validation on the direction of our strategic technology road map and core portfolio value as threats continue to evolve."

Forrester defines endpoint security as the strategies, practices, and software products used to prevent malware, dangerous or malicious actions, data breaches, and all other cyberattacks that might impact an enterprise's endpoints.¹ When evaluating an endpoint security vendor, Forrester recommends several criteria organizations should look for in a provider. This includes prioritizing prevention; providing a seamless transition to endpoint detection and response (EDR) and XDR; extend the ability to do more with less, such as integrating functions such as vulnerability and patch remediation to reduce the number of tools organizations need to maintain a proper endpoint security posture.

Forrester evaluated Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified risk and security analytics platform that offers advanced endpoint protection, EDR, XDR and cloud security for physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform delivers deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Bitdefender's highlights from the report include:

Maximum Scores in Malware and Exploit Prevention - Bitdefender GravityZone earned the highest possible score in the Malware Prevention and Exploit Prevention criteria.



Bitdefender GravityZone employs a multi-layered security strategy that includes leading-edge antimalware, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, automation and cross-endpoint correlation to prevent, detect and respond to malware and adversarial attack techniques as the threat landscape evolves.



Maximum Scores in Attack, Vulnerability, and Patching Remediation Bitdefender achieved the highest possible scores in the Attack, Vulnerability and Patching Remediation criteria.



Bitdefender GravityZone excels at remediating detected threats, attacks in progress, and critical cybersecurity processes that harden an organization's environment such as automating the application and management of patching to ensure operating systems and software are always up to date.



Maximum Score in Network Threat Detection Bitdefender GravityZone achieved the highest possible score in the Network Threat Detection criterion.



Bitdefender GravityZone protects data between endpoints, cloud workloads, network appliances, and IoT devices using its Network Attack Defense (NAD), an OS-independent deep packet inspection solution designed to establish a protective perimeter around all endpoints regardless of location.



Maximum Score in Innovation Bitdefender earned the highest possible score in the criterion of Innovation.



Bitdefender is a renowned pioneer in several areas of cybersecurity and holds over 480 patents for core technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), advanced machine learning algorithms and anomaly-based detection techniques for identifying and blocking both known and unknown threats.



Maximum Scores in Adoption, Pricing Flexibility Transparency Bitdefender GravityZone achieved the highest possible scores in the criteria of Pricing Flexibility Transparency and Adoption.



Bitdefender GravityZone is incredibly easy to implement, allows customers to quickly add new capabilities (including EDR and XDR), and scales across environments. Pricing is straightforward and based on an organization's immediate needs.

Leading the Way in Cybersecurity

Bitdefender continues to lead globally recognized independent technology evaluations for cybersecurity solutions and services. The company achieved the highest level of detection for all major steps for three consecutive years in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluation. Bitdefender excelled in AV-Comparatives' Business Security Test and was recognized as a 'Strategic Leader' in its Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) report. Additionally, Bitdefender GravityZone was named a 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms in EMEA, a prestigious recognition based on customer feedback on product capabilities, ease of use, and support from real-world deployments. Bitdefender was also named in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security in the categories of Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), XDR and EDR.

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 report, visit: https://businessresources.bitdefender.com/forrester-wave-endpoint-security-q4-2023

"The Endpoint Security Landscape, Q2 2023", Forrester, March 21, 2023

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231018971601/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com