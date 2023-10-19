DPW (Digital Procurement World): Deloitte and DPW form alliance to push the limits of innovation in procurement

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte , the global leader in professional services and DPW (Digital Procurement World), the global orchestrator of the procurement innovation ecosystem, are proud to announce a strategic alliance formed to redefine the boundaries of innovation in procurement.

Founded in 2019, DPW stands as the global leader in the procurement innovation ecosystem and has gained prominence as the most impactful procurement technology community. DPW LABS, the consulting arm of DPW, empowers organizations to identify and seize collaborative innovation opportunities with DPW's roster of pioneering startups, scale-ups, and tech innovation experts.

Under the umbrella of this strategic partnership, DPW LABS and Deloitte will partner together to bring procurement innovation to organizations. From problem and strategy definition to proof of concept and deployment, using the DPW LABS innovation capabilities and digital ecosystem and Deloitte's global transformation capabilities, we deliver impact at scale.

Herman Knevel, co-founder, DPW LABS, co-CEO, DPW: "We are excited about this strategic partnership with Deloitte to join forces and make tech work. This partnership will enable us to expand and complement our impact at global scale.' Michiel Junge, partner of sourcing & procurement, Deloitte: "We are united in our mission to make procurement awesome, the partnership with DPW will enable our clients to tap into DPW's capabilities and ecosystem and define their procurement future."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500®. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com .

About DPW

DPW accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major corporations and investors. We believe in the power of technology to transform business and society, enabling leaders to respond to the most pressing challenges facing corporations today. Our annual flagship conference, DPW Amsterdam, is the most prominent event in procurement and supply chain for innovation leaders worldwide. Since launching DPW, we've grown into a global innovation ecosystem grounded in collaboration and community. Today, we deliver transformational events, programs, and experiences, all geared towards tangible actions and outcomes to unlock the true power of procurement through excellence in digital. For more information, please visit https://dpw.ai/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252175/Deloitte_DPW.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deloitte-and-dpw-form-alliance-to-push-the-limits-of-innovation-in-procurement-301962235.html