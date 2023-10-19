Fischer Commercial, a UK-based heat pump supplier, has unveiled new air source heat pumps for residential use. It is making them at its factory in Guadalajara, Spain. It claims that they offer a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of up to 4.85. Fischer Commercial, a UK-based heating specialist, has introduced the Airys Compact/Plus, a residential air source heat pump designed to provide domestic hot water, heating, and cooling within a single unit. The new product includes standard features such as a built-in circulating pump, an expansion tank, and a safety valve. "We produce the new ...

