HydraPatch USA Announces the Market Launch of Its Novel Consumer Market Transdermal Product, The HydraPatch

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / The HydraPatch® is a revolutionary product scientifically formulated to conveniently allow electrolytes, vitamins, and other nutrients to permeate the skin. The HydraPatch® bypasses the gastrointestinal tract allowing essential ingredients to enter directly into the bloodstream. Most other hydration products that attempt to assist with dehydration are consumption based. This can be subject to inefficiencies of digestion. The HydraPatch® has been designed to offer an effective and convenient solution to the global issue of dehydration.

Dehydration is a global issue, which causes billions of people to suffer from deabilitating symptoms daily, like headaches, thirst/dry mouth, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, lost of consciousness and even death. Dehydration negativly affects each one of us differently, but one thing is for certain, when we are dehydrated we aren't able to preform at our best. We live in a fast paced society, and our wellness gets neglected, therefore, we wanted to provide you with a solution that can assist with your dehydration symptoms.

"One of the most significant components of staying healthy is staying hydrated. Drinking water is crucial, but it is not enough. The HydraPatch® enables absorption of essential vitamins and crucial electrolytes to maintain fluid balance, enhance muscle performance, assist muscle recovery while providing safe and wellness benefits." said Dr. Nauman Qazi, MD - Board Certified, Chief Medical Officer.

Fact: 255 million Americans suffer from varying levels of dehydration everyday

"As a former athlete, I constantly suffered from muscle cramps that stemmed from dehydration and was never able to find a product that truly worked for me. Then while working for many years in professional sports and collegiate athletics as an executive, I had the opportunity to work with high level athletes and witness what they did to stay healthy and perform at the highest level. One thing I had in common with all these athletes was that at some point they were affected negatively by dehydration and their performance suffered because of it. This intrigued me, and I challenged myself to find a solution for everyone who suffered from dehydration like we do. Like others, I first created a drink mix, but I knew there had to be a better and more efficient way to combat dehydration. After many years of development, the HydraPatch® was born. My vision was to aid and assist not only athletes but anyone who suffers from symptoms of dehydration." said Clifford Rowley, Chief Executive Officer, HydraPatch USA Inc.

The HydraPatch® was created by athletes for athletes and has been adopted by many runners, cyclists, soccer players, triathletes and wellness enthusiasts already, but is now available for everyone who battles symptoms of dehydration. This includes office workers, teachers, delivery people, first responders, construction workers, military and airline personnel and anyone who experiences the strenuous effects of everyday life. In addition, the HydraPatch® can be worn during the day or overnight as a replenishment aid during sleep. Several professional sports organizations, major retailers and other large organizations have actively tested the HydraPatch® in their daily applications over the last year and have been looking forward to the official launch.

"As EVP of Sports Performance at Kinexon, my team and I track the performance of professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, & USTA, and the one common denominator we see in all athletes is their inability to perform at a high-level when they inevitably suffer the symptoms of dehydration. The HydraPatch® is revolutionary and a first of its' kind solution that allows athletes to replenish essential nutrients before, during, and after they are active by simply wearing the non-invasive HydraPatch® on their body. I have tested the HydraPatch® with several of the athletes I work with resulting in strong and positive feedback" said Paul Robbins, Executive Vice President of Sports Performance / Kinexon.

The HydraPatch® has earned its certification with Informed Sport and has been tested for a broad range of substances that are banned in sport, using highly sensitive techniques. Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing and certification program recognized by numerous anti-doping and sporting organizations around the world. This has allowed us to safely test the HydraPatch® with Olympic, NFL, NBA, MLB, NASCAR, NHRA athletes, among other high-profile entities to experience the amazing benefits of our HydraPatch®.

Today, this groundbreaking convenient, effective, wellness-oriented tool is available for you! We are pleased to announce that HydraPatch® USA will continue to create revolutionary products to assist people around the globe with their dehydration symptoms. Be sure to stop by our online store today @ www.hydra-patch.com and use our PROMO CODE: ItsHere50 for a buy one 5-pack and get one 50% off for the first 100 customers so you can Hydrate Smarter® today with our HydraPatch®!

ABOUT HYDRAPATCH USA

HydraPatch USA, is a fast-growing wellness-based minority owned business with Corporate Offices in North Brunswick, NJ. HydraPatch USA was created to develop innovative wellness solutions for people around the globe. The HydraPatch® is the first novel product among the lineup of brands that will continue to grow under HydraPatch USA. www.hydra-patch.com.

Contact: Axel D'Addario 862.219.0133

axeld@hydra-patch.com

hydra-patch.com

SOURCE: HydraPatch USA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793892/hydrapatch-usa-announces-the-market-launch-of-its-novel-consumer-market-transdermal-product-the-hydrapatchr