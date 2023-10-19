Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (Paris:ALFOC)(FR0012419307 ALFOC) has published its revenue for the second quarter of 2023/2024 as at 30 September 2023.

In millions of euros Unaudited Q2 2023/2024 Q2 2022/2023 Chg. H1 2023/2024 H1 2022/2023 Chg. Catalogue 12.6 12.6 23.1 31.0 -25% Back Catalogue 32.5 14.6 x2.2 58.6 34.5 +70% Other 1.4 3.4 Group total revenue 46.4 27.3 +70% 85.0 65.5 +30%

After a slight increase in the first quarter (+1% to €38.6m), FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT posted a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year to €46.4m.

Over the period, sales were driven by the momentum of the titles launched in the previous year Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, A Plague Tale: Requiem and Atomic Heart but also by SnowRunner and Insurgency: Sandstorm, both launched more than three years ago, and which regularly receive additional content. The quarter also benefited from the successful launch of several new games since the beginning of the year: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Aliens: Dark Descent, Chants of Sennaar and Train Sim World 4. These four new games were acclaimed by players with an average user score of 89/100 on Steam(1)

The successful launch of Train Sim World 4 by Dovetail Games Group at the end of September and the overall contribution of the Train Sim World franchise demonstrates FOCUS ENTERTAINEMENT's ability to identify studios capable of adding strong franchises that generate recurring revenue.

As a reminder, Dovetail Games Group has been 100% integrated into FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT financial statements since 1 April 2023. Excluding its contribution and that of the other acquisition carried out in the second half of 2022, like-for-like revenue amounted to €39.8m, up 46.2%.

Overall, revenue for the first half of the year was €85 million, up 30% compared with the same half of the previous year (€72.5 million and +10.7% at constant scope). Over the period, 90% of sales were made via digital partners. International sales accounted for 95% of the Group's total revenues.

Outlook: strategic course maintained

Between now and the end of the financial year, the teams will be specifically mobilised to improve and optimise Atlas Fallen, and to prepare for the releases of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and Space Marine 2

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a new franchise jointly owned with DON'T NOD, will be launched on 13 February 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S simultaneously. This new release date, previously announced, will offer more favourable launch conditions after the end of 2023, which is characterised by a large number of game launches on the market.

Finally, regarding Space Marine 2, based on an iconic licence and developed by SABER Interactive, the teams are currently working hard to ensure that all the features of the game are in place to guarantee that it lives up to its potential.

Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT said: "The growth recorded over the quarter is testament to the strength of our games and the quality of the experiences offered to players. The teams continue to be fully focused on the quality of our content and the proper execution and delivery of the line-up. With high-quality franchises that provide long-term revenue and an ambitious release schedule for the coming years, the Group reaffirms its full confidence in its development prospects and maintains its strategic course."

(1) Weighted average scores of the number of opinions collected as of the date of this press release since the launch of the games

Next publication:

H1 2023/2024 Results 14 December 2023 after the market closes

About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of €194.1 million in 2022-2023.

All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on social media

Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019750583/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Laure d'Hauteville

Tel: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@focusent.com



Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com