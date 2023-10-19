Build Productions: The Build Show Welcomes Stephanie Dailey

Utah General Contractor joins the Build Expert Team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / As the leading provider of residential construction knowledge and insight, The Build Show continues to expand our team of talented builders passionate about teaching the tenants of building science and building high-performance homes. Located in Salt Lake City Utah, Stephanie Dailey joins The Build Show as a licensed GC with extensive experience including architecture and real estate. Stephanie started working in the construction industry as a young child with her dad's Steven Dailey Construction business and developed a passion for quality, craftsmanship and sharing knowledge.

Stephanie is an active advocate for the residential construction industry and women in construction. She served as the Chair of the Utah Professional Women in Building (PWB) working alongside a powerful group of extremely talented and driven women. This group together took the Utah PWB worldwide with "The House That She Built" with a groundbreaking achievement building a home with an all women crew. Stephanie is a recognized leader earning multiple industry achievements including the Salt Lake City Home Builders Association (SLHBA) "President's Award and "Golden Hammer Award" presented to the "best of the best." In addition, Stephanie was awarded the first "Emily Roebling Award by CAT Footware for representing the strength and tenacity of women in the trades. Stephanie is honored to be the first female Utah Valley Home Builders Association's President for 2024.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show says, "I am super excited to have Stephanie join our Build Show team to share her expertise! As a second-generation builder and recognized industry leader, her company builds some amazing custom high performance homes. Check out her videos Stephanie on The Build Show and follow her on Instagram @Stephaniebuildsit." Subscribe to The Build Show Newsletter to stay informed on the latest Build Show news.

About The Build Show (www.thebuildshow.com)

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

