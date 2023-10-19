Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
19.10.2023 | 19:06
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 August 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


19 October 2023

END


