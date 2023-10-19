Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854400 | ISIN: FR0000033409 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
19.10.23
21:20 Uhr
63,80 Euro
-1,10
-1,69 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,6065,0021:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE63,80-1,69 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.