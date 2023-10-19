German government is looking to step up rapid expansion of fast-charging stations.

At the IAA Mobility 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of a planned legal requirement for gas station operators that would affect around 11,000 gas stations.

Easy and flexible-to-install solutions such as ChargeBox and ChargePost from ADS-TEC Energy make this a realistic and quickly achievable goal for charging in minutes at up to 320 kW on power-limited grids.

In a statement by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German government unveiled its plan to make fast chargers at gas stations mandatory by law. This would apply to operators of "almost all gas stations," Scholz announced at the opening of IAA Mobility 2023, adding that "range anxiety will finally be a thing of the past." According to current plans by the government, the mandate will apply to around 80% of all gas stations in Germany, or around 11,000 facilities. The government's ambitious goal is for 1 million public charging points to be installed throughout Germany by the end of 2030. According to a survey by the German Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), as of July 1 of this year, the current number stands at only 10% of this target.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, sees its trusted ChargeBox and ChargePost products as a route to providing a flexible, high-performance charging infrastructure at most gas stations especially in locations where the grid cannot be upgraded to accommodate high-power charging capacities. This is due to the amount of space required by grid expansion especially for transformer stations as well as the noise generated when charging at a medium-voltage connection, which are not permitted in downtown areas.

ADS-TEC Energy's battery-buffered charging solutions operate on "typical" grid connections, with a minimal footprint and almost no noise. They are quick and easy to install, enabling "ultra-fast" charging in minutes and at up to 320 kW. This makes high-power charging possible almost anywhere, even at locations with low connection power, such as downtown or rural areas. ChargeBox and ChargePost thus facilitate the acceptance of electromobility by making electric car charging as fast as conventional refueling and bringing fast charging to the most convenient locations for drivers.

Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy said, "If fast charging only takes minutes instead of hours, and is also available at gas stations on daily driving routes through downtown areas, this will not only be significantly more convenient for drivers but it will also boost acceptance among the general population. This is exactly what is needed to propel e-mobility into the mainstream."

Especially well-suited to gas stations

Since the battery unit and power electronics are housed in a cube with a footprint of just 1.6 m² (17 square feet), ChargeBox can be flexibly integrated into existing gas station setups. Its two charging dispensers can be positioned within a radius of 100 meters (328 feet) from each other. The whole ChargeBox system has a sleek design and the charging dispensers do not emit any noise, even when charging at maximum power. The system charges continuously from the available distribution grid and boosts the charging power up to 320 kW at one charging point or 2x 160 kW for two parallel charging sessions. At gas stations, this means that two electric vehicles whether car, van or transporter can be charged at the same time in minutes for a range of around 100 kilometers (62 miles).

The ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost provides maximum charging performance at up to 300 kW DC or 2x 150 kW and maximum storage capacity with the smallest possible footprint of less than 2 m² (17 square feet). ChargePost has two built-in battery-buffered charging points including power electronics and battery storage. It also features two 75-inch UHD monitors that can be used as advertising space, offering additional revenue streams for operators. In addition, the bidirectional use of the ChargePost or the use of self-generated energy from PV systems enable new business models involving the sector coupling of mobility and electricity.

Our proven solutions in practice

Customers and partners of ADS-TEC Energy have already shared extensive positive feedback on fast-charging points at gas stations.

An example is JOLT Energy, a charge point operator specializing in establishing a fast-charging network at highly frequented urban locations. "We have already installed numerous ChargeBox charging stations at gas stations in several major German cities. The interest from gas station operators and owners is substantial as we can provide them with a reliable and space-saving solution for the planned fast-charging requirement. We build, finance, and operate fast-charging stations, allowing gas stations to benefit from additional revenue and new customers without having to invest in charging infrastructure themselves. Now is the right time to establish location partnerships to comply with the upcoming regulatory requirements," said Maurice Neligan, CEO of the fast-charging network operator JOLT Energy.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

