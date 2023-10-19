Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce that its flagship Fund, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (formerly AIP Global Macro Fund LP) ("Fund"), was the recipient of the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry for the fifth year in a row.

Of the 264 Canadian hedge funds that participated in the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP, which has a private debt focus, won Best 5 Year Return - 3rd Place in its category.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.

Jay Bala, co-founder and President of AIP commented: "It is reassuring to know that we are recognized for providing value to our clients, be they institutional or retail investors. Our Fund has provided an average return of 25.62% per year since its inception in 2013.

Alex Kanayev, co-founder and Chairman of AIP further added: "We founded AIP with a strong belief in its innovative investment approach, product structuring and team building. We continue to be pleased that AIP has won again this year and also several awards in previous years. This is an honour for us and confirmation our innovative investment approach works well regardless of the market direction and black swan events like the global pandemic."

Please see Winners List 2023 CHFA Winners.pdf (aiq.s3.amazonaws.com)

About AIP

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. AIP is one of the top performing credit managers in North America with a focus on the sub $200M market cap segment of the North American Market. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending. private equity and capital markets experience.

For further information, visit https://aipconvertibleprivatedebtfund.com/

AIP Asset Management Inc.

Karim Mecklai, Director, Communications and Marketing

karim@aipassetmanagement.com

416-601-0808

Disclaimer: Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in investment funds. Please read the Offering Memorandum (OM) before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all dividends and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For accredited investors only. Relationship Disclosure: Ninepoint Partners LP acts as an exempt market dealer and distributes Class A, Class F, and certain subseries of Class I Units of the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184562