Event Date Publication Meeting 2023 Full-Year Results Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6.30 p.m. (UTC+1) 2023 Universal Registration Document Monday, March 25, 2024 AMF Filing Publication 2024 1st Quarter Revenue Thursday, April 25, 2024 Press Release (before market opening) 2024 Annual General meeting Thursday, May 16, 2024 Shareholders' meeting 2.30 p.m. (UTC+2) Etoile Business Center Paris 2024 Half-Year Results Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Press Release (after market closing) Virtual Analyst Conference 6.30 p.m. (UTC+2) 2024 3rd Quarter Revenue Thursday, October 24, 2024 Press Release (before market opening)

The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full-Year and Half-Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.

