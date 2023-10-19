Regulatory News:
Axway Software (Paris:AXW):
Event
Date
Publication Meeting
2023 Full-Year Results
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Press Release (after market closing)
Virtual Analyst Conference 6.30 p.m. (UTC+1)
2023 Universal Registration Document
Monday, March 25, 2024
AMF Filing Publication
2024 1st Quarter Revenue
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Press Release (before market opening)
2024 Annual General meeting
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Shareholders' meeting 2.30 p.m. (UTC+2)
Etoile Business Center Paris
2024 Half-Year Results
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Press Release (after market closing)
Virtual Analyst Conference 6.30 p.m. (UTC+2)
2024 3rd Quarter Revenue
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Press Release (before market opening)
The quiet period is 30 calendar days prior to the publication of Full-Year and Half-Year Results, and 15 calendar days prior to the publication of Quarter Revenue.
The most recent version of Axway's financial calendar is available at any time in the "Calendar" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/calendar
All informations relating to Axway's Shareholders' Meetings are available in the "Shareholders' Meeting" section of the Axway Investor Relations website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
