Antea Group Announces New United Kingdom-Based Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Consulting Business

HEERENVEEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Antea Group / Antea Group, an international engineering and consulting firm, announced today that it will establish an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting business in the United Kingdom to better meet the needs of multinational organizations operating there.

Plans to set up a consultancy in the United Kingdom were driven by the onset of increasingly complex environment, health, safety, and sustainability regulatory requirements that many multinational companies lack the time, resources, and local expertise to navigate alone.

Antea Group UK, the market facing business name, is part of Antea Group. This new operation expands Antea Group's presence, adding strength to the already established businesses.

"Establishing a fully owned EHS & Sustainability consulting operation in the UK market aligns with and supports Antea Group's stakeholder expectations," says Yde van Hijum, Antea Group CEO. "The UK is a strategic location for many of our clients and is a growing geography for EHS & Sustainability services."

The new consulting business will be headquartered in Leeds, England, with operations scheduled to begin by January 2024. Primary services will be focused on helping companies understand regulatory requirements, evaluate risks, enhance performance, and ensure compliance related to environment, health, safety, and sustainability business challenges.

"We believe that we are well positioned for success in the UK market given our established global brand and expertise working across a wide range of industries, including but not limited to technology, energy, manufacturing, financial services and real estate," concludes van Hijum.

Antea Group is an international engineering and consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,750 employees in over 90 offices across Europe, Americas and Asia, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities.

