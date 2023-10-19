Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2023 | 21:14
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M·A·C Cosmetics: MAC Cosmetics Launches "Equal Futures" Makeup Artistry Program for LGBTQIA+ Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics / M·A·C Cosmetics concluded its first-ever Equal Futures Makeup Artistry Program this October in partnership with long-time VIVA GLAM grantee, The Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI). HMI is devoted to serving the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth in New York City, and their families, and has partnered with M·A·C for over 15 years.

Held at the M·A·C Cosmetics Corporate Headquarters, the program was a 6-week makeup training course - and an official paid internship - for HMI's LGBTQIA+ young people who are interested in pursuing a career in makeup artistry.

Ten HMI youth were selected to participate in the program with the goal of fostering the next generation of diverse Makeup Artists. Classes covered foundational skills including colour theory and application techniques, in addition to how to build a social media presence, presentation skills, and creating a compelling resume.

At the end of the program, the interns attended an impactful panel conversation featuring M·A·C executives to learn about the variety of career opportunities available in the makeup industry. Following the panel, each of the interns was presented with their very own, fully stocked M·A·C Makeup Artist kit to set them up for success as they begin their Artistry journeys.

Learn more about M·A·C's commitment to equality through M·A·C VIVA GLAM - the Lipstick that Gives Back 100%!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794809/mac-cosmetics-launches-equal-futures-makeup-artistry-program-for-lgbtqia-youth

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.