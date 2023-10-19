Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.10.2023
Noch einmal große Kurschance!? Einstieg genau jetzt?
WKN: A2JQTR | ISIN: GG00BFYT9H72 | Ticker-Symbol: Z9R
Stuttgart
19.10.23
08:02 Uhr
0,805 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
19.10.2023 | 21:24
132 Leser
Metage Capital Limited: Metage Capital Letter to the Shareholders of Hipgnosis Songs Fund

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metage Capital manages a 4.75 million share position in Hipgnosis Song Fund (LSE: SONG) on behalf of Metage Funds Limited. This position represents a significant holding for our Fund. Metage has today published a letter to the Shareholders of SONG.

Metage Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Metage Capital Limited)

A copy of the letter can be read by clicking here or by contacting Metage Capital directly on the email provided below.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252540/Metage_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metage-capital-letter-to-the-shareholders-of-hipgnosis-songs-fund-301962586.html

