Arcoro Announces New Members of HR Partner Network

Arcoro is also launching its own payroll solution, tailor-made for construction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Arcoro®, a proven provider of human resources ?(HR) ?management solutions for the construction industry, announced several exciting new partner relationships as well as the launching of its own payroll solution. The announcements occurred at the 2023 Partner Conference and Arizona Construction Workforce Management Summit held in Phoenix, AZ, on Oct. 17.

Arizona Workforce Management Summit

Hosted at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Paradise Valley - Scottsdale, Arcoro made several exciting announcements at the second Annual Arizona Workforce Management Summit.

Arcoro is adding HCSS and ABC Insurance Trust to its trusted partner network as well as expanding its partnership with Aktion & Associates. Arcoro is also launching its own payroll solution to complement the company's Core HR module, simplifying the payroll process even more for current and prospective customers. The solution has been made for construction, which includes payroll processing, the filing of taxes, and, if needed, providing certified payroll reporting to maintain compliance.

"Arcoro is extremely excited to announce our very own Construction Certified Payroll Module and our partnership with HCSS and the ABC Insurance Trust. In addition, we are excited to expand our relationship with Aktion & Associates in being our first true reseller within the Sage and Acumatica eco-systems," says Chad Mathias, Senior Vice President of Sales & Strategy. "These four key announcements reflect Arcoro's commitment to our clients and the construction industry. We anticipate a warm reception from the construction marketplace and look forward to an exciting 2024."

About Arcoro's newest partners:

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1M to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada.

ABC Insurance Trust and its subsidiary ABC Insurance Services, Inc. provide employee benefits, plans and services to ABC (Associated Builders and Contractors) member companies and chapters. The Trust has more than 60 years of experience helping construction companies navigate the ever-changing benefits landscape. The Trust staff includes noted experts on employee benefit design, compliance, prevailing wage regulations and other benefits issues that impact the construction industry. The Trust is well known for its unique proprietary plans, top-shelf customer service and commitment to helping ABC members improve their benefits offerings.

Aktion Associates, Inc. is a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the architectural, engineering & construction and distribution and manufacturing industries. Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leading application solutions coupled with application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium-sized businesses.

About?Arcoro

A rapidly growing SaaS company, Arcoro offers proven modular HR solutions for the construction and contracting industries. The company's leading product suite and software platform offer end-to-end HR functionality to help drive business outcomes. With Arcoro's flexible solutions, customers select the modules that meet their needs for talent acquisition, talent management, core HR, benefits administration, time, and attendance tracking and more. Learn more at arcoro.com.

