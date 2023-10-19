QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net income was a record $32.94 million for the quarter, up $0.20 million or 0.62% from the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per common share was $1.32, equal to the prior year's third quarter.

Cash dividend of $0.34 per common share was approved, up 6.25% from the cash dividend declared a year ago.

Average loans and leases grew $104.73 million in the third quarter, up 1.71% (6.84% annualized growth) from the previous quarter and $618.17 million, up 10.98% from the third quarter of 2022.

Repurchased 260,887 shares for treasury at a total cost of $10.29 million in the quarter.

During the quarter, a gain on sale of renewable energy tax equity investments of $2.32 million was recognized.

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2023) - 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported record quarterly net income of $32.94 million for the third quarter of 2023, up 0.62% from the $32.74 million reported in the third quarter a year ago, bringing the 2023 year-to-date net income to $96.50 million compared to $89.44 million in 2022. Diluted net income per common share for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.32, equal to the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per common share for the first nine months of 2023 was $3.87 compared to $3.59 during the first nine months of 2022.

At its October 2023 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.34 per common share, up 6.25% from the cash dividend declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 6, 2023, and will be paid on November 15, 2023.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that we achieved record quarterly net income during the third quarter. Average loans grew $104.73 million, up 1.71% while average deposits increased marginally from the previous quarter. Credit quality improved and remained strong and our trend of low nonperforming asset levels continued. Our liquidity and capital positions also remained strong during the quarter. While our tax-equivalent net interest margin continued to endure competitive deposit rate pressures, we limited overall margin compression to two basis points compared to the prior quarter."

"We were incredibly pleased to learn that 1st Source was included in the Newsweek 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023' ranking. According to Newsweek, over 224,000 completed company reviews by employees who work for companies employing at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. determined the results of the list. 1st Source is one of only 10 companies headquartered in Indiana to make the list and received a four-star rating (out of five stars). Newsweek conducted the survey in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group and shared that the '800 family-friendly companies' included in the list 'are lauded by their employees for being great places to work.' This honor speaks directly to our family values and client centric mission. We deliver a balance between work and family that is fulfilling for our colleagues. We're humbled by the response of our team members to name us to such lists, and we thank them for honoring us and our clients with the great work and passion they bring to this Company."

"Another exciting event in the third quarter was the launch of the Federal Reserve's new instant payment rail, the FedNow Service. 1st Source Bank was among the first depository institutions able to send and receive instant payments from other participating institutions. This was an important milestone for the banking industry, and it was very important that 1st Source be positioned as a leader in adopting this new instant payment method for the benefit of our business and personal clients. To participate in the FedNow Service, 1st Source completed a multi-step customer testing and certification program in the months leading up to launch. Early adopters of the service include a diverse range of financial institutions and service providers across the U.S., and we're very proud to be among its earliest users and advocates," Mr. Murphy concludes.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Third quarter average loans and leases increased $104.73 million to $6.25 billion, up 1.71% from the previous quarter and increased $618.17 million, up 10.98% from the third quarter a year ago. Year-to-date average loans and leases increased $667.45 million to $6.14 billion, up 12.19% from the first nine months of 2022. Growth during the quarter occurred primarily within the Commercial Real Estate, Construction Equipment, and Auto and Light Truck portfolios.

The Company has traditionally maintained a conservative approach to commercial real estate loans and non-owner occupied properties. At September 30, 2023, approximately 5% of the Company's total loans and leases are collateralized by non-owner occupied commercial real estate. The Company finances a minimal amount of commercial real estate secured by non-owner occupied office property where third-party tenant rents are the primary source of repayment. All non-owner occupied commercial real estate office projects are performing as agreed.

Deposits

Average deposits of $6.95 billion, grew $11.02 million, up 0.16% from the previous quarter and grew $276.87 million or 4.15% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Average deposits for the first nine months of 2023 were $6.92 billion, an increase of $224.19 million, up 3.35% from the same period a year ago. Average balances were relatively flat as the overall deposit mix changed due to expected seasonal public fund outflows and rate competition driving consumers to higher yielding time and money market deposit accounts.

End of period deposits were $6.97 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.98 billion at June 30, 2023. Balances were steady, however the deposit mix changed as higher brokered, time, and money market deposit balances were offset by decreased noninterest-bearing and public fund deposit balances. Rate competition for deposits persisted during the quarter.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Third quarter 2023 tax-equivalent net interest income increased $0.71 million to $69.41 million, up 1.04% from the previous quarter and was flat from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2023, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $15.47 million to $207.89 million, up 8.04% from the same period in 2022.

Third quarter 2023 net interest margin was 3.45%, a decline of two basis points from the 3.47% in the previous quarter and a decrease of 14 basis points from the same period in 2022. On a fully tax-equivalent basis, third quarter 2023 net interest margin was 3.46%, down by two basis points compared to the 3.48% in the previous quarter and a decline of 14 basis points from the same period in 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year was primarily due to higher rates on interest-bearing deposits mainly from competitive market pressures and increased short-term borrowing rates.

Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2023 was 3.50%, an increase of 14 basis points compared to the first nine months of 2022. Similarly, net interest margin on a fully-tax-equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2023 was 3.51%, an increase of 14 basis points compared to the same period during the prior year. Higher market rates due to continuing Federal Reserve rate increases and loan repricing contributed to net interest margin expansion compared to the first nine months of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Third quarter 2023 noninterest income of $24.46 million increased $1.69 million, up 7.40% from the previous quarter and increased $2.45 million, up 11.12% compared to the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2023, noninterest income was $70.55 million, an increase of $2.57 million, up 3.77% from the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the previous quarter and third quarter of 2022 was due to gains on the sale of renewable energy tax equity investments of $2.32 million, a rise in interest rate swap fees, and higher bank owned life insurance policy claims recognized. These were offset by lower debit card income from reduced transaction volumes, reduced equipment rental income as demand for leases declined and seasonal tax preparation fee income recognized in the second quarter of 2023 from our Trust and Wealth Advisory Services Group.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the first nine months of 2022 was due to gains on the sale of renewable energy equity investments of $3.43 million, a rise in interest rate swap fees, and higher bank owned life insurance policy claims, offset by reduced mortgage banking origination volumes resulting in lower income from loans sold in the secondary market and lower equipment rental income.

Noninterest Expense

Third quarter 2023 noninterest expense of $50.17 million increased $1.00 million, or 2.04% from the prior quarter and increased $4.84 million, or 10.67% from the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2023, noninterest expense was $148.75 million, an increase of $12.43 million, or 9.12% from the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was primarily due to increased group insurance claims and check fraud losses offset by lower marketing promotions.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was mainly the result of higher salaries and wages from normal merit increases, the impact of wage inflation and an increase in the number of employees filling prior open positions. A rise in group insurance claims, increased data processing and technology project costs, higher FDIC insurance premiums, and higher loan loss provision for unfunded loan commitments added to the increase. These were offset by a $1.08 million reversal of accrued legal fees during the first quarter of 2023 and lower leased equipment depreciation.

Credit

The allowance for loan and lease losses as of September 30, 2023, was 2.27% of total loans and leases compared to 2.31% at June 30, 2023, and 2.36% at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs of $0.33 million were recorded for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.98 million of net recoveries in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $0.30 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The provision for credit losses was $0.86 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.81 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $2.31 million compared with the same period in 2022. Net charge-offs during the quarter compared to net recoveries in the previous quarter was the primary reason for the increase in the provision for credit losses. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 0.27% as of September 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% on June 30, 2023, and 0.48% on September 30, 2022.

Capital

As of September 30, 2023, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 10.84%, compared to 10.95% at June 30, 2023, and 10.20% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 9.96% at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.05% at June 30, 2023, and 9.26% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines was 13.31% at September 30, 2023 compared to 13.59% at June 30, 2023 and 13.50% a year ago. During the third quarter of 2023, 260,887 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders' equity by $10.29 million.

The Company has a long history of maintaining conservative capital levels and the risk-based capital ratios remained strong during the third quarter, even when adjusting for unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Liquidity

The Company maintains prudent strategies to support a strong liquidity position. Sources of liquidity include unencumbered available-for-sale securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) discount window and Bank Term Funding Program, Federal Funds lines from correspondent banks and brokered and listing services deposits. Total net available liquidity was $3.04 billion at September 30, 2023, which accounted for approximately 48% of total deposits net of brokered and listing services certificates of deposit.

The investment portfolio is managed with a prioritized focus on liquidity. Investment securities accounted for 18.83% of total assets at September 30, 2023, with the entirety of the portfolio classified as available-for-sale. The Company had no held-to-maturity securities therefore all market value adjustments resulting in unrealized gains and losses were reflected on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. The modified duration of the total investment portfolio was calculated at 3.1 years.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under "SRCE" and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name "1st Src." Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Wealth Advisory Services locations and 10 1st Source Insurance offices.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express "forward-looking statements." Generally, the words "believe," "contemplate," "seek," "plan," "possible," "assume," "hope," "expect," "intend," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "indicate," "would," "may" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source's actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source's competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company's financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company's operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company's efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company's equity.

See the table marked "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

3rd QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 8,417,391 $ 8,362,308 $ 8,019,104 $ 8,368,054 $ 8,040,090 Earning assets 7,963,537 7,921,528 7,615,593 7,917,763 7,645,464 Investments 1,645,906 1,697,699 1,863,979 1,703,626 1,862,252 Loans and leases 6,245,883 6,141,157 5,627,718 6,141,849 5,474,401 Deposits 6,950,105 6,939,082 6,673,239 6,919,695 6,695,507 Interest bearing liabilities 5,566,874 5,496,112 4,958,209 5,470,305 4,973,767 Common shareholders' equity 940,544 926,157 873,209 919,182 881,574 Total equity 999,552 985,406 931,412 978,461 936,974 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net interest income $ 69,236 $ 68,516 $ 68,934 $ 207,317 $ 192,014 Net interest income - FTE(1) 69,406 68,695 69,116 207,892 192,427 Provision for credit losses 859 47 3,167 3,955 7,903 Noninterest income 24,455 22,769 22,007 70,547 67,982 Noninterest expense 50,166 49,165 45,331 148,752 136,322 Net income 32,939 32,447 32,745 96,517 89,476 Net income available to common shareholders 32,939 32,435 32,737 96,498 89,441 PER SHARE DATA Basic net income per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 $ 3.87 $ 3.59 Diluted net income per common share 1.32 1.30 1.32 3.87 3.59 Common cash dividends declared 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.96 0.94 Book value per common share(2) 37.83 37.31 33.50 37.83 33.50 Tangible book value per common share(1) 34.40 33.92 30.10 34.40 30.10 Market value - High 49.36 47.94 51.29 53.85 52.70 Market value - Low 40.96 38.77 42.38 38.77 42.29 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,660,508 24,686,435 24,656,736 24,677,914 24,697,106 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,660,508 24,686,435 24,656,736 24,677,914 24,697,106 KEY RATIOS Return on average assets 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.54 % 1.49 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 13.89 14.05 14.87 14.04 13.56 Average common shareholders' equity to average assets 11.17 11.08 10.89 10.98 10.96 End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.96 10.05 9.26 9.96 9.26 Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3) 13.31 13.59 13.50 13.31 13.50 Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3) 14.86 15.20 15.24 14.86 15.24 Risk-based capital - Total(3) 16.12 16.46 16.50 16.12 16.50 Net interest margin 3.45 3.47 3.59 3.50 3.36 Net interest margin - FTE(1) 3.46 3.48 3.60 3.51 3.37 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue 53.54 53.86 49.85 53.53 52.43 Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1) 54.24 53.23 48.71 53.46 51.16 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases 0.02 (0.06)

0.02 (0.02)

(0.01) Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases 2.27 2.31 2.36 2.27 2.36 Nonperforming assets to loans and leases 0.27 0.33 0.48 0.27 0.48 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 8,525,058 $ 8,414,818 $ 8,329,803 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,097,486 Loans and leases 6,353,648 6,215,343 6,116,716 6,011,162 5,762,078 Deposits 6,967,492 6,976,518 6,801,464 6,928,265 6,621,231 Allowance for loan and lease losses 144,074 143,542 142,511 139,268 135,736 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,921 83,897 83,901 83,907 83,911 Common shareholders' equity 924,250 921,020 909,159 864,068 826,059 Total equity 982,997 980,087 968,444 923,766 886,360 ASSET QUALITY Loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 154 $ 56 $ 24 $ 54 $ 165 Nonaccrual loans and leases 16,617 20,481 18,062 26,420 27,813 Other real estate 117 193 117 104 - Repossessions 233 47 445 327 26 Equipment owned under operating leases - - - 22 1 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,121 $ 20,777 $ 18,648 $ 26,927 $ 28,005

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

(2) Calculated as common shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.

(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.





1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 75,729 $ 86,742 $ 84,703 $ 86,952 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks 35,406 25,933 38,094 30,652 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,605,242 1,661,405 1,775,128 1,801,194 Other investments 25,075 25,320 25,293 25,538 Mortgages held for sale 3,118 2,321 3,914 3,058 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount: Commercial and agricultural 763,051 797,188 812,031 835,762 Solar 364,949 376,905 381,163 358,635 Auto and light truck 901,484 901,054 808,117 743,324 Medium and heavy duty truck 323,202 319,634 313,862 293,068 Aircraft 1,079,581 1,060,340 1,077,722 997,995 Construction equipment 1,062,097 1,012,969 938,503 878,692 Commercial real estate 1,088,199 985,323 943,745 937,423 Residential real estate and home equity 627,515 617,495 584,737 568,602 Consumer 143,570 144,435 151,282 148,577 Total loans and leases 6,353,648 6,215,343 6,011,162 5,762,078 Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,074)

(143,542)

(139,268)

(135,736) Net loans and leases 6,209,574 6,071,801 5,871,894 5,626,342 Equipment owned under operating leases, net 24,096 26,582 31,700 32,964 Net premises and equipment 43,951 44,089 44,773 44,837 Goodwill and intangible assets 83,921 83,897 83,907 83,911 Accrued income and other assets 418,946 386,728 380,010 362,038 Total assets $ 8,525,058 $ 8,414,818 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,097,486 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,680,725 $ 1,721,947 $ 1,998,151 $ 2,047,328 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2,416,864 2,528,231 2,591,464 2,527,461 Savings 1,180,837 1,163,166 1,198,191 1,267,531 Time 1,689,066 1,563,174 1,140,459 778,911 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,286,767 5,254,571 4,930,114 4,573,903 Total deposits 6,967,492 6,976,518 6,928,265 6,621,231 Short-term borrowings: Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 48,335 69,308 141,432 145,192 Other short-term borrowings 223,757 118,377 74,097 195,270 Total short-term borrowings 272,092 187,685 215,529 340,462 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 46,533 46,649 46,555 47,587 Subordinated notes 58,764 58,764 58,764 58,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 197,180 165,115 166,537 143,082 Total liabilities 7,542,061 7,434,731 7,415,650 7,211,126 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock; no par value

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding - - - - Common stock; no par value

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively 436,538 436,538 436,538 436,538 Retained earnings 769,603 744,442 694,862 671,541 Cost of common stock in treasury (3,776,591, 3,523,113, 3,543,388, and 3,548,496 shares at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and

September 30, 2022, respectively) (130,579)

(120,410)

(119,642)

(119,743) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (151,312)

(139,550)

(147,690)

(162,277) Total shareholders' equity 924,250 921,020 864,068 826,059 Noncontrolling interests 58,747 59,067 59,698 60,301 Total equity 982,997 980,087 923,766 886,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,525,058 $ 8,414,818 $ 8,339,416 $ 8,097,486

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 100,206 $ 93,300 $ 69,027 $ 280,195 $ 184,650 Investment securities, taxable 5,918 5,946 6,691 18,512 19,324 Investment securities, tax-exempt 319 330 339 1,131 630 Other 883 978 421 2,498 1,952 Total interest income 107,326 100,554 76,478 302,336 206,556 Interest expense: Deposits 34,405 28,870 6,556 84,538 12,485 Short-term borrowings 2,136 1,625 380 5,154 427 Subordinated notes 1,060 1,028 904 3,108 2,578 Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 489 515 (296)

2,219 (948) Total interest expense 38,090 32,038 7,544 95,019 14,542 Net interest income 69,236 68,516 68,934 207,317 192,014 Provision for credit losses 859 47 3,167 3,955 7,903 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,377 68,469 65,767 203,362 184,111 Noninterest income: Trust and wealth advisory 5,648 6,467 5,498 17,794 17,499 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,297 3,118 3,240 9,418 8,974 Debit card 4,377 4,701 4,628 13,585 13,383 Mortgage banking 971 926 864 2,699 3,303 Insurance commissions 1,714 1,641 1,695 5,384 5,168 Equipment rental 2,101 2,326 2,761 6,930 9,718 Losses on investment securities available-for-sale - - - (44)

- Other 6,347 3,590 3,321 14,781 9,937 Total noninterest income 24,455 22,769 22,007 70,547 67,982 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,866 28,236 26,386 85,699 77,415 Net occupancy 2,867 2,676 2,582 8,165 7,917 Furniture and equipment 1,217 1,414 1,372 3,938 4,051 Data processing 6,289 6,268 5,802 18,714 16,412 Depreciation - leased equipment 1,672 1,876 2,233 5,570 7,912 Professional fees 1,763 1,704 1,539 4,149 5,241 FDIC and other insurance 1,598 1,344 939 4,302 2,682 Business development and marketing 1,201 1,649 1,415 4,822 4,352 Other 4,693 3,998 3,063 13,393 10,340 Total noninterest expense 50,166 49,165 45,331 148,752 136,322 Income before income taxes 42,666 42,073 42,443 125,157 115,771 Income tax expense 9,727 9,626 9,698 28,640 26,295 Net income 32,939 32,447 32,745 96,517 89,476 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - (12)

(8)

(19)

(35) Net income available to common shareholders $ 32,939 $ 32,435 $ 32,737 $ 96,498 $ 89,441 Per common share: Basic net income per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 $ 3.87 $ 3.59 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.32 $ 3.87 $ 3.59 Cash dividends $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.96 $ 0.94 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 24,660,508 24,686,435 24,656,736 24,677,914 24,697,106 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 24,660,508 24,686,435 24,656,736 24,677,914 24,697,106



1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,605,912 $ 5,918 1.46 % $ 1,655,790 $ 5,946 1.44 % $ 1,816,138 $ 6,691 1.46 % Tax exempt(1) 39,994 397 3.94 % 41,909 411 3.93 % 47,841 426 3.53 % Mortgages held for sale 3,169 54 6.76 % 1,879 28 5.98 % 4,272 58 5.39 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,245,883 100,244 6.37 % 6,141,157 93,370 6.10 % 5,627,718 69,064 4.87 % Other investments 68,579 883 5.11 % 80,793 978 4.86 % 119,624 421 1.40 % Total earning assets(1) 7,963,537 107,496 5.36 % 7,921,528 100,733 5.10 % 7,615,593 76,660 3.99 % Cash and due from banks 68,640 72,880 74,329 Allowance for loan and lease losses (145,197)

(144,337) (133,989)

Other assets 530,411 512,237 463,171 Total assets $ 8,417,391 $ 8,362,308 $ 8,019,104 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,247,332 $ 34,405 2.60 % $ 5,192,206 $ 28,870 2.23 % $ 4,634,092 $ 6,556 0.56 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 60,736 35 0.23 % 69,301 32 0.19 % 159,345 21 0.05 % Other short-term borrowings 153,523 2,101 5.43 % 129,230 1,593 4.94 % 57,609 359 2.47 % Subordinated notes 58,764 1,060 7.16 % 58,764 1,028 7.02 % 58,764 904 6.10 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 46,519 489 4.17 % 46,611 515 4.43 % 48,399 (296) (2.43) % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,566,874 38,090 2.71 % 5,496,112 32,038 2.34 % 4,958,209 7,544 0.60 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,702,773 1,746,876 2,039,147 Other liabilities 148,192 133,914 90,336 Shareholders' equity 940,544 926,157 873,209 Noncontrolling interests 59,008 59,249 58,203 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,417,391 $ 8,362,308 $ 8,019,104 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (170)

(179) (182) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 69,236 3.45 % $ 68,516 3.47 % $ 68,934 3.59 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 170 179 182 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 69,406 3.46 % $ 68,695 3.48 % $ 69,116 3.60 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Investment securities available-for-sale: Taxable $ 1,657,241 $ 18,512 1.49 % $ 1,826,095 $ 19,324 1.41 % Tax exempt(1) 46,385 1,413 4.07 % 36,157 786 2.91 % Mortgages held for sale 2,489 114 6.12 % 5,967 177 3.97 % Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1) 6,141,849 280,374 6.10 % 5,474,401 184,730 4.51 % Other investments 69,799 2,498 4.78 % 302,844 1,952 0.86 % Total earning assets(1) 7,917,763 302,911 5.11 % 7,645,464 206,969 3.62 % Cash and due from banks 70,288 75,497 Allowance for loan and lease losses (143,545)

(131,572)

Other assets 523,548 450,701 Total assets $ 8,368,054 $ 8,040,090 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits 5,143,493 84,538 2.20 % 4,658,394 12,485 0.36 % Short-term borrowings: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 87,909 107 0.16 % 176,029 67 0.05 % Other short-term borrowings 133,965 5,047 5.04 % 22,983 360 2.09 % Subordinated notes 58,764 3,108 7.07 % 58,764 2,578 5.87 % Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities 46,174 2,219 6.43 % 57,597 (948 ) (2.20) % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,470,305 95,019 2.32 % 4,973,767 14,542 0.39 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,776,202 2,037,113 Other liabilities 143,086 92,236 Shareholders' equity 919,182 881,574 Noncontrolling interests 59,279 55,400 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,368,054 $ 8,040,090 Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments (575 ) (413 ) Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1) $ 207,317 3.50 % $ 192,014 3.36 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustments 575 413 Net interest income/margin - FTE(1) $ 207,892 3.51 % $ 192,427 3.37 % (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of Net Interest Margin (A) Interest income (GAAP) $ 107,326 $ 100,554 $ 76,478 $ 302,336 $ 206,556 Fully tax-equivalent adjustments: (B) - Loans and leases 92 98 95 293 257 (C) - Tax exempt investment securities 78 81 87 282 156 (D) Interest income - FTE (A+B+C) 107,496 100,733 76,660 302,911 206,969 (E) Interest expense (GAAP) 38,090 32,038 7,544 95,019 14,542 (F) Net interest income (GAAP) (A-E) 69,236 68,516 68,934 207,317 192,014 (G) Net interest income - FTE (D-E) 69,406 68,695 69,116 207,892 192,427 (H) Annualization factor 3.967 4.011 3.967 1.337 1.337 (I) Total earning assets $ 7,963,537 $ 7,921,528 $ 7,615,593 $ 7,917,763 $ 7,645,464 Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I 3.45%

3.47 % 3.59 % 3.50 % 3.36 % Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I 3.46 %

3.48 % 3.60 % 3.51 % 3.37 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (F) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 69,236 $ 68,516 $ 68,934 $ 207,317 $ 192,014 (G) Net interest income - FTE 69,406 68,695 69,116 207,892 192,427 (J) Plus: noninterest income (GAAP) 24,455 22,769 22,007 70,547 67,982 (K) Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments (2,779)

(748)

(418)

(5,049)

(1,498) (L) Less: depreciation - leased equipment (1,672)

(1,876)

(2,233)

(5,570)

(7,912) (M) Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J) 93,691 91,285 90,941 277,864 259,996 (N) Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J-K-L) 89,410 88,840 88,472 267,820 250,999 (O) Noninterest expense (GAAP) 50,166 49,165 45,331 148,752 136,322 (L) Less:depreciation - leased equipment (1,672)

(1,876)

(2,233)

(5,570)

(7,912) (P) Noninterest expense - adjusted (O-L) 48,494 47,289 43,098 143,182 128,410 Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M) 53.54 % 53.86 % 49.85 % 53.53 % 52.43 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N) 54.24 % 53.23 % 48.71 % 53.46 % 51.16 % End of Period September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 924,250 $ 921,020 $ 826,059 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,921)

(83,897)

(83,911)

(S) Total tangible common shareholders' equity (Q-R) $ 840,329 $ 837,123 $ 742,148 (T) Total assets (GAAP) 8,525,058 8,414,818 8,097,486 (R) Less: goodwill and intangible assets (83,921)

(83,897)

(83,911)

(U) Total tangible assets (T-R) $ 8,441,137 $ 8,330,921 $ 8,013,575 Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T) 10.84 % 10.95 % 10.20 % Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U) 9.96 % 10.05 % 9.26 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Q) Total common shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 924,250 $ 921,020 $ 826,059 (V) Actual common shares outstanding 24,429,083 24,682,561 24,657,178 Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000 $ 37.83 $ 37.31 $ 33.50 Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000 $ 34.40 $ 33.92 $ 30.10

