Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Welcomes USMC General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. To Its Board of Advisors

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) is proud to welcome General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. to its Board of Advisors. Gen. McKenzie former Commander of the United States Central Command, is currently Executive Director of the University of South Florida's new Global and National Security Institute, as well as Executive Director of the Florida Center for Cybersecurity, also known as Cyber Florida.

After serving in the Marine Corps for over 42 years, Gen. McKenzie retired in April 2022, after commanding U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) since March 2019 following his promotion to the rank of General. Prior to that, he commanded at the platoon, company, battalion, Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and component levels, and in July 2017 had been named Director, Joint Staff.

Gen. McKenzie graduated from The Citadel in 1979, and is an honors graduate of the Armor Officer Advanced Course, Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and the School of Advanced Warfighting. He was selected as a CMC Fellow in 1999, and served as a Senior Military Fellow within the Institute for National Strategic Studies at the National Defense University. He has a Masters in Teaching with a concentration in History.

The Chairman of MEMRI's Board of Directors, Oliver "Buck" Revell, said: "MEMRI is proud to welcome Gen. Frank McKenzie to our Board of Advisors. His dedication and sacrifice for the sake of American security is immeasurable, and we are gratified by his joining MEMRI in our shared mission of protecting the USA. Semper fi, general, welcome aboard!"

MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto M. Fernandez commented: "MEMRI is honored to welcome to our Advisory Board not only a great patriot, but an accomplished, visionary leader."

The MEMRI Board of Advisors and Board of Directors include distinguished figures from government, media, law and academia from around the world. Among them are former prime ministers, attorneys-generals, justice ministers, legal and counterterrorism experts, senior military officers and diplomats and recipients of the most prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. Members of the MEMRI Board of Advisors are bipartisan and have honorably served Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

