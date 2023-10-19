Fashion Angeles: Fashion Angels and Me & the Bees Founder Mikaila Ulmer Launch Lemonade Stand Starter Kit to Inspire Other Kid Entrepreneurs

Comprehensive kit provides tools for starting a business from the ground up; perfect gift for holidays!

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2023 / Tween Lifestyle Brand Fashion Angels and Mikaila Ulmer, entrepreneur who founded Me & the Bees Lemonade at four years old, have now launched a Lemonade Stand Starter Kitto help other aspiring young entrepreneurs launch successful businesses.

Available for $19.97, the all-in-one kit includes everything children need to start a lemonade stand, from marketing materials to sheets for recipes and business management. With expert guidance and easy-to-follow instructions, budding entrepreneurs can learn valuable skills in responsibility, time management, and communication, while exploring the world of entrepreneurship.

"Within the kit are the tools I used to launch my lemonade stand business along with tips and tricks directly from me to help the next generation of entrepreneurs realize their dreams like I did," said Ulmer.

Recommended for ages 8+ the It's My Biz Lemonade Stand Starter Kit makes a great gift for birthdays and the upcoming holidays. Check out the Instagram reels here to see what's inside the kit.

"From running a multi-million dollar business to making time for her schoolwork, Mikaila awakens the go-getter in us and inspires us all to dream like kids and pair our passions with our purpose," said the people's shark, Daymond John.

The It's My Biz Lemonade Stand Starter kit was designed in the U.S. by Fashion Angels and includes 20 Disposable Sample Cups, 10 Stir Sticks, 12 Paper Straws, Cup Stand, Decorative Sticker Sheet, Logo Sticker Sheet, 35 Sheet Recipe Book and Sticker Sheet, Menu Sign, Logo Sign, Dry Erase Marker, Lemonade Garland, 20 Receipts, 10 Business Cards, 10 Feedback Cards, BIZ Bag and IT'S MY BIZ! 60 Sheet Journal (Guidebook, Order Forms, Ledger Sheets, Activity Sheets).

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

Since 2009, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states. The all-natural shelf-stable lemonades contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or additives. They are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.www.meandthebees.com. Follow on social channels: @mikailasbees.

About Fashion Angels

Since its inception in 1996, Milwaukee-based Fashion Angels has built an innovative brand based on empowering young women to unleash their creative potential. As a leading designer and manufacturer of award-winning tween girls' craft, entrepreneurial, fashion and beauty activity products, as well as a full line of fashion accessories, stationery, and beauty and room décor, Fashion Angels aims to inspire the next generation of strong women through STEAM-based creativity. Follow on social channels: @FashionAngels.

